Explosions, car blaze rock Warwick street

CARMODY St in Warwick was rocked by explosions early this morning, as a parked car went up in flames.

Warwick police were called about 1am after reports from residents about loud explosions.

Police alerted Warwick fire crews who also rushed to the scene.

Crews arrived to find a single car well alight outside a home and extinguished the blaze by 1.22am.

Ergon was also called due to the proximity of power lines above the blazing car.

Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon said police were treating the blaze as suspicious.

"Further forensic investigations will be undertaken by the scenes of crime department," he said.

Warwick police are calling for anyone who may have seen a vehicle or people acting suspiciously in the area to call the station on 4660 4444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.