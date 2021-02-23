Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former co-host of Bundy breakfast show Hitz939 and player-coach at The Waves Football Club Bryce Ruthven has married a stranger as part of a reality tv show experiment.
Former co-host of Bundy breakfast show Hitz939 and player-coach at The Waves Football Club Bryce Ruthven has married a stranger as part of a reality tv show experiment.
News

EXPLOSIVE PREMIERE: Reactions to Ruthven's reality TV debut

Rhylea Millar
23rd Feb 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It's not every day you marry a complete stranger but it's now the reality for one ex-Bundy radio host.

Former co-host of Bundy breakfast show Hitz939 and player-coach at The Waves Football Club Bryce Ruthven left the region in 2017 to accept another radio job in Sydney.

Community Newsletter SignUp


But now the familiar face is marrying a complete stranger on Channel 9's reality television series Married At First Sight.

Airing the first episode of its eighth season Monday night, things kicked off with a bang.

Bryce was one of the first two couples to meet their match at the altar.

Taking part on Channel 9’s reality TV show Married At First Sight, Bryce revealed his last relationship ended just six months prior to his real-life fiance.
Taking part on Channel 9’s reality TV show Married At First Sight, Bryce revealed his last relationship ended just six months prior to his real-life fiance.

The loved-up couple were quickly served a reality check when Bryce told new wife Liss (Melissa) that his last relationship and engagement ended just six months prior to the show.

Here are just some of the tweets that were shared during the premiere.

 

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick mother targets elderly woman in sly cash theft

        Premium Content Warwick mother targets elderly woman in sly cash theft

        Crime The mother-of-three was caught on camera pocketing the elderly customer’s withdrawal at a major Warwick store.

        Up to 40mm could follow wild Warwick storms

        Premium Content Up to 40mm could follow wild Warwick storms

        News Warwick has one of the ‘best chances’ for rain in Queensland. FIND OUT WHEN WE CAN...

        Anzac Day services to go ahead as normal: Premier

        Anzac Day services to go ahead as normal: Premier

        News Queensland’s Anzac Day Dawn Services, marches return to normal

        INFESTED: Warwick residents brought to tears by mice plague

        Premium Content INFESTED: Warwick residents brought to tears by mice plague

        News Some have reportedly been catching up to 10 rodents daily in one of the longest...