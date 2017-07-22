Explosives site blasted by angry locals

Belinda Marriage of Tillari Trotters at Karara is concerned about a proposed explosives disposal facility nearby and the impact it will have on livestock and wildlife in the surrounding areas.

TRIAL blasts at a proposed explosives disposal site at Karara has left nearby property owners shaken.

Australian company Extech in February lodged a development application with Southern Downs Regional Council for the site to be built on about 150sqm of Waraghai, owned by Bruce and Angela McLeish.

The development of the facility is the first of its kind in Queensland.

The proposal faces staunch opposition from neighbours Belinda Marriage and Tim Ruddick who say the facility disrupts livestock and native species on surrounding land.

The couple owns the Tillari Trotters pig farm, about 4km south-east of the proposed site.

Ms Marriage was adamant the facility was an "inappropriate” use of prime grazing land.

"We lived in Mt Isa for 10 years so it's not like we're new to mining but it was like nothing we'd experienced up there,” she said.

"The first time there was a blast I didn't know what was happening until I called the council.

"We run free-range pigs, which are based on being stress-free, and, when the blast went off, we had stock everywhere.

"We've contacted the explosives department and Australian Pork, the RSPCA and Australia Koala Foundation are getting involved.

"We are hoping the council says no to it, there has to be more appropriate areas for this to happen.”

The disposal site is limited to holding 320kg of explosives, and will operate five days a week, with as many as four blasts a day.

Extech estimates the Tillari property to be 4km south-east of the disposal facility.

In its development application, the company said detonation would likely be "infrequent” and the only noise-sensitive place was likely to be the two communications towers within the testing site.

But Ms Marriage said explosions were spooking her livestock, causing them unnecessary stress.

She said Tillari Trotters had hosted children with special needs at the farm, and feared the potential explosions would jeopardise these activities in future.

Extech managing director John Walsh said the company saw the benefit of providing its clientele with a disposal facility on the Southern Downs.

"The reason we are trying bring business to the region is because we supply explosives to mines and quarries in the area - disposal is only a small part of what we do,” Mr Walsh said.

"Disposal involves the detonation of out-of-date explosives. Like any industry, you are going to have waste products and this is the best method,” Mr Walsh said.

"We are doing everything that is required by law and by the council, that's the process we're using.”

He declined to speak in greater detail while the application was before the council but said council officers were in attendance at all trial blasts and refuted claims that noise was causing an issue for surrounding properties.

Goondiwindi Regional Council last year refused a similar application on the grounds the proposed facility would be too close to existing land users.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said councillors would consider the application at Stanthorpe next Wednesday.

"Belinda and Tim have also applied to speak to the council, as they do not have a right for appeal because they did not make a submission to that development application,” Cr Dobie said.

"Council does consider every application on its merits, and as the planning scheme can be broad, the council will then consider condition based on what submitters say or what council believes is reasonable.”

Ms Marriage insisted she had not seen the development application and was unaware trial blasts would be occurring.

"I applaud the landholders if they can make a compromise,” she said.

"We don't want to stop the business we just want to limit the size of the explosions.

"But we are deeply concerned about the impact this has on people living in a rural zoned area.”