Expo to kick off Disability Week action

GOING ONCE...: Celebrity auctioneer Tom Potts warms up for the auction at the Disability Expo tonight.

ENHANCING opportunities for people living with disabilities within the Warwick community will be the focus of an expo being held at WIRAC today.

The Disability Action Week Expo will take over the centre between 4pm and 7pm today.

WIRAC aquatic co-ordinator Karen Peters said people with a disability, their parents and carers, were all invited to attend.

"This expo is a great opportunity to find out what is on offer in the Warwick in relation to the NDIS and the various services that are available to them,” Mrs Peters said.

"Currently, we have around 25 stallholders registered who all have a huge amount of information on the services they provide and everything that's available in the local area to make life easier for people with disabilities.

"As well as that we have heap of additional things happening to entice people to come along and enjoy the fun.”

Mrs Peters said there would be dancing, games and activities for everyone to get involved in.

"It's essentially a fun night to kick off Disability Action Week,” Mrs Peters said.

"Another big incentive for visitors to the expo is a free family pool pass to WIRAC for every family or individual that comes along.”

One the highlights of the evening will be a fundraising auction, hosted by local identity Tom Potts.

Tom works at the Endeavour Centre during the day and has built a reputation for his auctioneering skills.

"Tom will be auctioning off a number of great prizes,” Mrs Peters said.

"All the money raised will be used to subsidise the cost of swimming lessons for people with a disability.

"This promises to be a lot of fun as Tom is quite gifted in making an auction interesting. It would be great to see as many people as possible come along.”