EXPOSED: Rose City’s drug offenders

HOW TO ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION

From a woman posting prescription medication to a family member to a man with a stash of drug utensils, several Warwick residents were convicted of drug crimes in court this week.

Amanda Leigh Banks landed in hot water after a search of her mobile phone uncovered her attempts to source marijuana for her mother.

Police raided the 31-year-old’s Warwick home on August 24 last year, where text messages on her phone revealed arrangements to buy 0.5g of the drug weeks earlier on August 10.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the mother-of-three was purchasing the marijuana for her mother, who would use it to self-medicate.

Defence lawyer Amber Acreman said while her client was on probation for previous drug offences at the time, her full co-operation with police and small amount for another person should weigh in her favour.

Banks pleaded guilty to one count of supplying a dangerous drug. She was fined $450.

Letetia Dempsey Hockley claimed she was only trying to help out family when she tried to post prescription medication to her nephew interstate.

The woman was busted when employees at the Allora Post Office detected 13 oxycontin pills in an express post envelope she was sending to Tamworth on August 28, 2020.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said a search of the woman’s phone revealed text messages and a receipt from her nephew requesting and paying for the tablets.

The cleaner’s defence counsel told the court she was prescribed the medication for chronic back pain, and made the “stupid decision” to send a dose to her nephew who was reportedly suffering a shoulder injury.

Hockley pleaded guilty to supplying dangerous drugs and causing controlled drugs to be carried by post.

She was fined $600 and placed on a two-month good behaviour bond. No conviction was recorded.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

Defendant explodes in violent rage over court verdict

Father-of-two fronts court over drug-fuelled crime spree

Man forwards ex’s nudes in ‘humiliating’ harassment

A surprise police search earned Adrian George Quirke a date in court after he was busted with drug utensils and unlicensed weapons.

The 42-year-old’s Allora home was raided on September 1 last year, where police officers found a glass pipe and bong, along with a butterfly knife and a set of nunchuckers.

Defence counsel told the Warwick Magistrates Court the full-time carer knew the drug utensils were illegal, but had possessed both the weapons for years as ornaments and didn’t realise he was breaking the law.

Quirke pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing drug utensils, possessing an unlicensed weapon, and possessing a restricted item.

He was fined $250 and no conviction was recorded.

Skye Maree Shirley McCormick fronted court after a January police raid uncovered drugs and drug paraphernalia in her home.

Police uncovered a bowl containing a small unweighed amount of marijuana and a grinder on the living room table, with an undisclosed number of marijuana seeds in the bedroom.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the Warwick woman admitted to smoking the drug to self-medicate mental health concerns.

The self-represented McCormick told the court she was working on breaking the drug habit on her own and would stay out of trouble.

She pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

She was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.