EXPOSED: Warwick’s convicted sex offenders

IN COURT: These were the people convicted of shocking sex crimes in Warwick courts these past months. Picture: iStock

From a 26-year-old man who sent indecent pictures to a teenage girl to a man who sexually assaulted his friend in an alleyway, a number of residents are convicted of shocking sex crimes in the Warwick courts each year.

The past several months have seen some of the worst offenders yet. Find the list below:

MAN JAILED FOR DECADE OF SEXUAL ABUSE

A Southern Downs man was convicted in February of sexually abusing his own daughter for a decade, starting when she was just three years old.

The Warwick District Court heard the man sexually assaulted the girl on six occasions between September, 1981 and December, 1991, while he was aged between 25 and 35.

The now 64-year-old, who cannot be named, admitted to parts of the offending in a phone call years later.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Muir said one of the most serious assaults took place when the girl was only four years old, with the father “emotionally blackmailing” her into hiding the abuse.

The man was convicted of raping or sexually abusing another two girls under 16 within the same 10-year period, for which he was serving a seven-year jail term at the time of these court proceedings.

His wife supported him from the back of the courtroom and blew him a kiss before the sentence began.

Judge Nathan Jarro denounced the man’s offending as “depraved behaviour”, but acknowledged his rehabilitation attempts.

The man pleaded guilty to three counts each of indecent treatment of a child aged under 14 and indecent treatment of a lineal descendant under 16.

He was sentenced to an additional 20 months’ jail, with parole eligibility in October 2022.

WARWICK MAN GROOMS 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL

Travis Lindsay Thomas pleaded guilty in September last year to sending a 14-year-old girl he met on social media indecent pictures and a video.

The Warwick man first asked the girl to send him a picture of her in a bra in December, 2019, which she agreed to after reminding him of her young age.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard Thomas continued sending messages of a sexual nature before sending her a close-up image of a man in boxer shorts, another of an erect penis, and a video of a man masturbating.

Thomas was unable to explain to police why his phone’s lock and home screen images were both photos of his victim, saying they “just appeared there”.

The 26-year-old was supported in court by his mother, who said her son had a severe intellectual impairment that left him with the mental capacity of a 12-year-old.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine said she believed her client’s offending was driven by a lack of education about the risks of engaging online and strong male role models.

Thomas pleaded guilty to two counts of grooming a child. He was placed on two years’ probation and no conviction was recorded.

Sad teen with a phone in her bedroom

MAN AVOIDS JAIL OVER ALLEY SEX ASSAULT

A Southern Downs man walked free from court earlier this year after pleading guilty to violently sexually assaulting his friend on a night out.

The then-19-year-old and his 18-year-old victim had spent the day together in a group of friends at the Stanthorpe Races on October 19, 2019, and continued drinking into the night at various pubs.

The Warwick District Court heard the Stanthorpe man, who cannot be named, convinced his friend to walk home with him from the Central Hotel instead of going to her friend’s house.

The man then tried to kiss her when they stopped in an alleyway to talk.

When the girl refused his advances, the man shoved her to the ground and climbed on top of her, removing his penis from his pants and shoving it near her face while ignoring the girl’s constant pleas for him to stop.

The assault only broke off when one of the 18-year-old’s friends walked past and heard the cries for help, prompting the attacker to flee.

Defence barrister Jessica Goldie told the Warwick court the man now accepted responsibility for his actions and had since become a victim of community vengeance himself, being “king hit” or otherwise beat up five times since the original assault.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault. He was sentenced to 12 months’ jail, wholly suspended for two years.

MAN WALKS FREE AFTER GROOMING TEENAGE GIRL

Texas man Dawson Daniel Warren avoided a stint behind bars after pleading guilty to grooming a 14-year-old girl into an online sexual relationship.

The then-18-year-old randomly added the girl on Facebook in 2019, who told him she was several years younger in their first day of communication and kept their conversation on topics such as football and art.

The Warwick District Court heard it took only a few days for the pair’s messages to become sexual in nature, with Warren becoming increasingly focused on “dominating” the girl.

Crown prosecutor Amy Stannard read several excerpts from the pair’s online conversations to the court, in which Warren asked the 14-year-old to call him “daddy” and coerced her into being “his pet” and “his dirty little pleasure toy”.

He also persistently asked the girl for nude photos to”get him turned on”, and would often reciprocate with indecent photos and videos of his own.

Defence lawyer Jessica Goldie acknowledged her client’s wrongdoing, but argued it was the Year 8 girl who initiated sexual exchanges in saying she was “mature for her age” and suggesting they call one another names such as “daddy”.

Warren pleaded guilty to grooming a child under 16 with intent to engage in sexual act, using electronic communication to procure a child under 16, and possessing child exploitation material.

He was placed on three years’ probation and no conviction was recorded.

WARWICK MAN JAILED AFTER RAPING 13-YEAR-OLD

A Warwick man was jailed for raping a teenage girl three times as well as kissing her and making her watch him masturbate in a horrific string of sexual abuse.

Lance Ernest George Aitken, 30, was found guilty of three counts of rape and two counts of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16 by a jury in the Brisbane District Court in March.

The court was told Aitken was aged 24 at the time of the attacks, with the five offences occurring over three separate occasions between September 1 and December 31, 2015.

The three rapes and incident where Aitken forced the 13-year-old to watch him masturbate took place in a caravan and shed on the man’s property, and the kiss occurred at Paradise Dam in the North Burnett area.

The court heard the victim suffered sleepless nights and “didn’t think she’d ever be the same” after the sexual abuse.

The father-of-five was supported by his current partner and mother to three of his children in the courtroom.

Aitken was sentenced to seven years’ jail, with parole eligibility after three-and-a-half years. He spent 11 days in pre-sentence custody.

MAN CONVICTED OF SEX ABUSE OF SISTER, 12

A Southern Downs man walked free from court in February after pleading guilty to sexually abusing his little sister several times when they were both children.

The man sexually assaulted the 12-year-old girl on three occasions at their former Stanthorpe home between July 1, 1998 and December 31, 1999, when he was aged 15.

The Warwick District Court heard the now-37-year-old, who cannot be named, denied the allegations when questioned by police despite admitting to the abuse in a previous phone call with his sister.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Muir submitted a victim impact statement from the man’s sister to the court, which described the “immense and ongoing impact” the offending had on her daily life.

Defence barrister Jessica Goldie told the court her client expressed shame and remorse to his sister, describing how memories of the assault “tormented” him decades later.

The man pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 and one count of procuring a child under 16 to complete an indecent act.

He was placed on 12 months’ probation by Judge Nathan Jarro, who acknowledged the man was a child himself at the time who now expressed genuine remorse.

No conviction was recorded.