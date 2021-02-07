EXPOSED: Warwick’s drink/drug drivers

IN COURT: Close to 10 Warwick residents were convicted of drink/drug driving within the past weeks. Picture: alejandrophotography // iStock

IN COURT: Close to 10 Warwick residents were convicted of drink/drug driving within the past weeks. Picture: alejandrophotography // iStock

From a man driving with meth and marijuana in his system to a P-plater nearly twice the legal limit, many Warwick residents faced court for drink/drug driving recentl.

With some Rose City locals losing their licence for up to two years, it is a reminder that choosing to get behind the wheel while under the influence can earn severe repercussions.

This is the full list of Warwick residents convicted of drink/drug driving:

Kaleb Jay Friedrichs was nabbed behind the wheel with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.065 on East St at about 2.50am on September 13.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the Warwick man was also driving “with no legitimate reason” while under a two-year interlock period.

Friedrichs pleaded guilty to one count each of drink driving and driving without a prescribed interlock.

He was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Warwick woman Megan Rose Dagg tarnished her perfect driving history after being busted driving more than twice the legal limit.

Dagg was stopped on Cleary St at 8pm on December 18, admitting to police she drank wine that same night.

Acting magistrate Rob Turra said Dagg’s reading of 0.112 was “more than musjudgment, that is careless”. But Mr Turra said the fact the Warwick woman had never even had a ticket before indicated it was a “one-off” for her.



Dagg was fined $500 and taken off the road for four months.

P-plater Cody Tony Edgar Draper had two months added to his suspended jail sentence after he was busted driving with meth in his system.

The Goondiwindi man was pulled over on Condamine St at about 11am on November 26.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane told the Warwick Magistrates Court his client was a “party boy” and used drugs recreationally, but was very disappointed in himself for getting behind the wheel.

Draper pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving. He was also fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Shaun Jeremy Kassulke was taken off the roads for six months after he was caught behind the wheel with meth and marijuana in his system.

The Warwick man was pulled over on Pratten St at about 10am on October 14, where he tested positive to both drugs.

The self-represented Warwick man told the court he was a “bloody idiot …(who) made a lot of mistakes in (his) lifetime”, but said he was determined to make better decisions in the future.

Kassulke pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving. He was also fined $900.

P-plater Jackson Eric Cook lost his licence for three months after he was caught driving with a BAC of 0.091.

Police intercepted the 18-year-old on the Cunningham Highway at Sladevale at about 7.45am on December 19.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the Assumption College graduate had an otherwise clean traffic history.

Cook pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving. He was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

Izabella Liora Behr claimed she only got behind the wheel after a night of drinking to go and pick up a friend in need.

The 18-year-old was pulled over on Palmerin St at about 2.30am on December 13. The P-plater had a BAC of 0.065.

The Bunnings employee told the court she genuinely believed it was safe for her to drive, as she had been pacing herself at the pub and stopped drinking several hours earlier.

She added that she had already engaged with alcohol counselling through local medical services.

Behr pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving. She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

Daniel Thomas Goldsmith was taken off the roads for two years after he was caught driving while disqualified and with meth in his system.

The 31-year-old was pulled over at the intersection of Canning and Fitzroy Sts at about 8am on December 2, where he returned a positive drug test.

A further licence check revealed his was disqualified for six months in August last year.

Goldsmith pleaded guilty to one count each of drug driving and driving while disqualified. He was also fined $900.

Pizza Hut delivery driver Astarlia Howard-Roberts was busted driving with marijuana in her system on Ruthven St in Toowoomba on October 30.

The self-represented 19-year-old said she struggled with borderline personality disorder and PTSD, and had used marijuana since her earlier teenage years.

Magistrate Julian Noud urged the P-plater to seek rehabilitation for her drug use.

Howard-Roberts was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months. No conviction was recorded.

Driving home after a few drinks at the pub on New Year’s Eve proved a costly choice for Lachlan James McLellan.

The 21-year-old was pulled over by police on Albion St at about 10pm on December 31, where he had a BAC of 0.051.

The mechanic told the court he thought he would be safe to drive after keeping his drinking to a minimum.

McLellan pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.

Jake Peter Long lost his licence for three months after he was caught driving with marijuana in his system on the Cunningham Highway.

The 21-year-old was pulled over for a random drug test at about 3.30pm on December 21 on the major road near Sladevale.

He admitted to smoking marijuana the night before when questioned by police, but said he thought it would be safe to get behind the wheel.

Long pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving. He was also fined $350 and no conviction was recorded.

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

GALLERY: Bumper crowds hit 2021 Allora Show

REVEALED: Warwick’s most shameless Tinder profiles

NAME AND SHAME: Warwick drug dealers face court

Man walks free after admitting to sex abuse of sister, 12