EXPOSED: Warwick’s drink/drug drivers

IN COURT: Your full list of residents convicted of drink/drug driving in the Warwick courts this week. Picture: Hirurg / iStock

A dad busted doing burnouts in the street while nearly three times the legal limit was just one of the Rose City residents who pleaded guilty to drink/drug driving this week.

Residents on Horsman Rd noticed Leonard Charles Junior Smith performing a large U-turn and burnouts at about 6.50pm on January 9.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard one resident filmed the video and sent it to police, who found the 32-year-old in his home and smelling of liquor.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the man had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.138.

Sgt de Lissa added the man was fully co-operative with police and issued with infringement notices for the dangerous driving.

A self-represented Smith said he turned to alcohol after a difficult few years of close relatives passing and losing his job, but was trying to get his life back on track.

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving.

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for eight months.

These were the other Warwick residents convicted of drink/drug driving this week:

Disability support worker Maryanne Lee Banks was taken off the roads for a month after she was busted driving with both marijuana and meth in her system.

The 55-year-old was nabbed on Rosehill Rd, Warwick at about 9.45am on December 26 last year, where she returned the positive drug result.

The self-represented Banks told the Warwick Magistrates Court using drugs the day before driving herself to work was “a stupid decision made at a party … that’s all I can say, it was stupid.”

She pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving and was fined $350. No conviction was recorded.

Dion Lawrence McQuoid was caught driving with marijuana in his system at a police RBT on Wood St on December 12 last year.

The self-represented Warwick man told the court he sometimes used marijuana to cope the stress of caring for his wife with cerebral palsy, as well as his own depression and anxiety.

He pleaded guilty to drug driving, for which he was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

P-plater Astarlia Isabelle Howard-Roberts caught police attention after she crashed into a parked car while drug driving.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Lyndhurst Lane at about 8pm on December 28, where they found the 19-year-old behind the wheel with marijuana in her system.

Appearing on her third “notable” traffic offence in the past five years, Howard-Roberts told the court she was now taking steps towards rehabilitation and offered to cover the other car owner’s expenses.

Howard-Roberts pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving.

She was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Mitchell Barry Moore was disqualified from driving for three months after he was caught driving with marijuana in his system.

The 19-year-old P-plater was busted behind the wheel on Dragon St, Warwick on December 14 last year.

Moore pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving. He was fined $350 and no conviction was recorded.

P-plater Aiden Kevin Fursey was taken off the roads for three months after he was busted driving with marijuana in his system on a major highway.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the teenager was nabbed on the New England Highway at Applethorpe on October 31 last year.

The 20-year-old acknowledged his mistake and stressed he wasn’t a regular drug user, as he had a heart condition and needed to keep his health in check.

Fursey pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

Daniel James Glover faced court after he was nabbed behind the wheel with marijuana in his system on the Cunningham Highway.

The 36-year-old was pulled over by police near Cunningham’s Gap at about 12pm on November 27 last year, where he recorded the positive drug result.

Glover pleaded guilty to drug driving. He was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Dylan Scott Campbell was taken off the roads for three months after he was nabbed driving through Warwick with marijuana in his system.

The 24-year-old was pulled over on Yarrawonga St at 11.40am on December 19 last year, where he tested positive for the drug.

Campbell pleaded to one count of drug driving and was also fined $350. No conviction was recorded.

Robert Gordon William Betts-Coghlan told the Warwick Magistrates Court being caught driving with marijuana in his system was the wake-up call he needed to quit drugs.

The 20-year-old was nabbed in a random police patrol on Wood St at about 10am on November 24 last year.

The former cabinet maker, who had a learner’s licence at the time, said he gave up drugs a few days after being caught because he wanted to be a better role model for his newborn baby.

Betts-Coghlan pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months. No conviction was recorded.

