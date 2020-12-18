EXPOSED: Warwick’s drunk/drug drivers

WHETHER drunk or drugged-up, scores of Warwick residents are convicted in court for dangerous driving offences every week.

Here is your full list of the Rose City and Southern Downs residents sentenced this week for drink and drug driving.

An early morning start to a fishing trip after a boozy night proved costly for Koby John Cyril McDowell, who pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving in the Warwick court.

The Warwick 31-year-old was pulled over on Glen Rd at about 4am on September 17, where he recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.061.

He told police a few beers with friends the night before pushed him over the limit.

McDowell was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Sara Jane Shepherd was taken off the roads for one month after she was busted driving with meth in her system along the New England Highway on March 13.

The Warwick woman told police she took meth a few days earlier, but thought it would be out of her system by the time she got behind the wheel.

Shepherd pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving and was fined $350.

Shaun Robert Sergent lost his licence for seven months when he pleaded guilty to one count each of drug driving and unlicensed driving.

He first caught police attention on October 12 at about 1.30pm, when he was caught driving on Victoria St with both meth and MDMA in his system.

Sergent’s licence was immediately suspended for 24 hours after the positive drug test, though it didn’t stop him from getting caught behind the wheel again at 10am the next morning.

He was also fined $550.

Warwick P-plater S eth James Mathie was nabbed driving at nearly twice the legal alcohol limit, which saw him lose his licence for three months.

The 19-year-old was caught by police on Washpool Rd just before midnight on October 30 with a BAC of 0.097.

He told police he’d had six beers and three pre-mixed vodka drinks before getting behind the wheel.

Mathie pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving and was fined $500. No conviction was recorded.

Stanthorpe mum Corianda Marigold Gardiner was caught driving with both meth and marijuana in her system while on a probationary licence.

Police caught the 36-year-old on Harris St at about 3pm on August 7, with police prosecutor Ken Wiggan telling the court it was Gardiner’s fourth drug driving offence in the past five years.

The mother argued she was dealing with “traumatic experiences” at the time, though now realised “turning to meth was wrong”.

Gardiner pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving and was placed on six months’ probation. She was also disqualified from driving for five months.

Sixty-year-old Stanthorpe woman Ann Marshall was taken off the road for one month after she was busted driving on High St with marijuana in her system.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane told the court his client suffered a chronic lung condition, and preferred to self-medicate with the illegal drug rather than use her medicinal marijuana prescription.

Marshall pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving and was fined $350.

Russell John Pillar will have to wait for a year before getting behind the wheel again after he was caught driving at more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

The Stanthorpe father-of-four was intercepted at 11.30pm on McKenzie St on November 14, where he returned a BAC of 0.185.

Pillar pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving and was placed on seven months’ probation.

Stanthorpe truck driver Charles Zerafa was caught driving with marijuana in his system on the New England Highway at The Summit in November.

Police also found an unauthorised taser in the glovebox during a search of the car, which Zerafa claimed was purchased legally in NSW for self-defence.

The 54-year-old pleaded guilty to one count each of drug driving and unlawful possession of a Category R weapon. He was fined $450.

Michael Jacob Born was taken off the roads for a year after he was caught driving at more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Police intercepted the Stanthorpe man on High St on November 7, where he returned a BAC of 0.174.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane told the court his client often turned to alcohol to deal with depression and other mental health concerns, and acknowledged his need for help.

Born pleaded guilty to one count of drink driving and was placed on six months’ probation.

