EXPOSED: Warwick’s shocking crime trends
WITHIN the last month alone, more than 60 crimes have been committed in the Warwick area.
Using Queensland Police Service data dated September 3, 2020 – October 2, 2020, the Daily News has gained shocking insights into Warwick’s criminal activity.
Of the 63 crimes occurring within this period, good order offences were the most common, followed by traffic violations and theft.
WARWICK’S MOST COMMON CRIMES:
Good order offences – 15 offences
Traffic and other offences – 11 offences
Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 9 offences
Drug offences – 5 offences
Property damage – 5 offences
The Warwick CBD remained the most popular area for crime, with 15 of Warwick’s 63 offences occurring there.
These included six thefts (excluding property offences), four good order offences, two trespassing offences, one drug-related crime, a property offence, and an assault.
Wood St and its surrounds were another hotspot for crime, with seven crimes including a drug offence, an assault, and an unlawful entry.
WARWICK’S CRIME HOTSPOTS:
In/around Rose City Shoppingworld – 8 offences
Wood St – 7 offences
Percy St – 5 offences
Palmerin St – 5 offences
Gore St – 3 offences
Warwick’s criminals are most likely to strike in the middle of the night, with more offences occurring at midnight than any other hour of the day.
The next common timeslots were 6pm, 4pm, and 4am.
CRIME PRIME TIME:
Thursday 6am – 2pm – 9 offences
Saturday 10pm – 6am – 6 offences
Sunday 10pm – 6am – 6 offences
Wednesday 2pm – 10pm – 5 offences
Saturday 2pm – 10pm – 5 offences