EXPOSED: Warwick’s shocking crime trends

WITHIN the last month alone, more than 60 crimes have been committed in the Warwick area.

Using Queensland Police Service data dated September 3, 2020 – October 2, 2020, the Daily News has gained shocking insights into Warwick’s criminal activity.

Of the 63 crimes occurring within this period, good order offences were the most common, followed by traffic violations and theft.

WARWICK’S MOST COMMON CRIMES:

Good order offences – 15 offences

Traffic and other offences – 11 offences

Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 9 offences

Drug offences – 5 offences

Property damage – 5 offences

The Warwick CBD remained the most popular area for crime, with 15 of Warwick’s 63 offences occurring there.

These included six thefts (excluding property offences), four good order offences, two trespassing offences, one drug-related crime, a property offence, and an assault.

Wood St and its surrounds were another hotspot for crime, with seven crimes including a drug offence, an assault, and an unlawful entry.

WARWICK’S CRIME HOTSPOTS:

In/around Rose City Shoppingworld – 8 offences

Wood St – 7 offences

Percy St – 5 offences

Palmerin St – 5 offences

Gore St – 3 offences

Warwick’s criminals are most likely to strike in the middle of the night, with more offences occurring at midnight than any other hour of the day.

The next common timeslots were 6pm, 4pm, and 4am.

CRIME PRIME TIME:

Thursday 6am – 2pm – 9 offences

Saturday 10pm – 6am – 6 offences

Sunday 10pm – 6am – 6 offences

Wednesday 2pm – 10pm – 5 offences

Saturday 2pm – 10pm – 5 offences