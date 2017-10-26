Extra police in Warwick to patrol rodeo

ON PATROL: Big crowds are expected across the rodeo nights this weekend.

ON PATROL: Big crowds are expected across the rodeo nights this weekend. John Skinner

RODEO time is one people can enjoy with a few drinks, but Warwick Police are warning attendees not to engage in any illegal behaviour over the weekend.

Acting Senior Sergeant Greg Burton said while police wanted people to have a good time, they would be caught if they do something wrong.

"We have police coming from Brisbane, Toowoomba and surrounding areas who will be patrolling the grounds and nearby areas,” Sen Sgt Burton said.

"We have a zero- tolerance policy to any disorderly behaviour.

"We urge people to enjoythemselves in a responsible manner.”

Last year wasn't without incident and Sen Sgt Burton said extra patrols would help with monitoring.

"There were a few disservices and assaults, which is something we would not like to see a repeat of this year,” he said.

"Police will be on the lookout to make sure participants remain safe.”

Sen Sgt Burton also warned people to not get behind the wheel after a few drinks.

"As well as extra police, we have members of the road policing unit comingfrom Brisbane, Toowoomba and other areas who will be monitoring the roads,” he said.

"Don't put yourself in a position to lose your licence, and don't put the lives of other road users at risk.”

Parking is available near the Warwick Showgrounds for those driving to the venue, with an abundance of taxis on call to ensure you get home safely.