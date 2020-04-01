‘Extremely risky’: Experts stunned by rule-breakers

GYM rats and skaters flouting strict social distancing laws have "close to criminal attitudes" and are putting their own health and the health of others at risk, a health expert has warned.

Groups of people were spotting at the Miami skate park and also at a public gym in Varsity Lakes yesterday.

Both skate parks and playground equipment, including public gyms, were closed at midnight on Monday night to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Neither groups were observing the 1.5m social distancing rules or the ban on public gatherings of more than two people.

Despite all skateparks being closed to help stem the spread of Coronavirus, skaters were still using the Pizzey Park complex in Miami yesterday. Picture: Jerad Williams.

Bond University biomedical scientist Lotti Tajouri said lots of people used public equipment and it could not be known if they were sick or a carrier of the virus.

"There's also an issue with superspreaders, because some of them don't even know they have the virus and they can share it in many ways, including using public gym equipment.

"By sneezing on it, coughing on it, or simply touching it, you have a perfect way to spread the virus to the next user."

He encouraged people to create their own gyms.

Dr Tajouri said some younger people were not taking the health crisis seriously.

"If you're a young individual and you think you're immortal and you don't really mind about getting the virus because you think you don't have a likelihood of dying, your attitude is close to criminal," he said.

"You might transmit the virus to other individuals. Let's say you're using the public park or gym and you transmit the virus to your friend, then your friend goes home and might transmit the virus to their grandmother or grandfather - that's extremely risky for those older individuals."

A group of people working out in Central Park in Varsity Lakes. Picture: Jerad Williams

The Gold Coast City Council took to their Facebook page to remind people playgrounds and skate parks were closed.

Signage is being installed to remind people of the closures of the more than 600 playgrounds, 389 barbecues and 347 pieces of gym equipment.

