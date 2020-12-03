‘Extremely traumatised’: Harrowing dog attack caught on CCTV

VIDEO has emerged of a frightening dog attack that left an elderly woman and a small pet Lhasa apso mauled on a Cairns street.

Edge Hill resident Vivian Georgiou's "little baby Thomas" and his 74-year-old dog sitter were set upon from behind by two larger animals roaming on Russell Street on Tuesday.

The incident was captured by a CCTV camera and has left the purebred canine fighting for life with the vet and medical bill set to run close to $10,000.

"It was a very distressing and frightening incident," Ms Georgiou said.

A still of the incident captured on CCTV. IMAGE: Bec Bowen.



"(Pet sitter) Rae is very emotional and extremely traumatised by this. She is very upset she couldn't protect Thomas but we are just thankful he is alive.

"We are taking it one day at a time."

The video shows the smaller dog being viciously attacked while the woman attempts to free the animal from the clutches of his attackers.

A man on a bike appears after the incident and takes at least one of the dogs involved away.

"This poor elderly lady came by this morning asking for help, and luckily I caught the whole incident for her," the video's poster, Bec Bowen, said on social media.

Thomas, a 10-year-old pure bred Lhaso Apso, was mauled on a Cairns street on Tuesday. PHOTO: Supplied.

"She is ok, very bruised and shaken. The poor dog is not ok."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Ms Georgiou to help with the vet costs needed to save

the much-loved pet, who sustained three deep cuts and a lacerated neck and spine and a torn shoulder.

"The worst is the hernia on his belly that could strangle his intestines," Ms Georgiou said.

"It's just very concerning that so many dogs are allowed to roam freely off a leash and this is what can happen."

Thomas is expected to remain in the Manunda veterinary clinic for at least the next week and estimated cost of $1400 per night.

The Cairns Post has contacted Cairns Regional Council for comment.

Originally published as 'Extremely traumatised': Harrowing dog attack caught on CCTV