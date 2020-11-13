EYES ON PRIZE: New Redbacks coach reveals 2021 plans

STEPPING UP: Tyhe Clarkson (in possession) will step up as Warwick Redbacks coach in 2021.

AUSSIE RULES: New coach, new goals, and a new formidable reputation – that is the message the Warwick Redbacks are looking to send as they gear up for the 2021 season.

After a difficult 2020 which saw the side take some heavy losses and get knocked out in the first round of finals, the Redbacks have already set plans in motion to rise to the top of the Darling Downs AFL.

The team will be led by new coach and former team captain Tyhe Clarkson, who said he will take his eight years’ experience with the club into the role.

“I’ve got some big ideas. I’m hoping to bring a new structure, some game plans, and I want to try and build our reputation in the league again,” Clarkson said.

“We want to try and teach our newer players the way the Redbacks like to play and build our reputation as a tough team no one wants to come out to Warwick and play against.”

Heading back to training from next week, the Redbacks are still on the hunt for male, female, and junior players of all ages and abilities.

Clarkson said the senior men’s team would be meeting at the Redbacks clubhouse at 10am tomorrow to flesh out their goals for the season, and encouraged any interested athletes to come along.

“There’s 22 people on the team at any one time, but there’s always people with work, injuries, or other commitments who can’t make it, so there’s usually a spot available,” he said.

“And if not then it’s good, because it builds a bit of pressure to turn up to training and work a bit harder to earn that starting spot.

“We just want to play tough, contested football across all grades and make that our brand.”

