Face that runs the place

FACE OF THE RACE: Jess Somes has been named as the Face of the Warwick Cup. Bubbles Barbierato Photography

ANTICIPATION is building for the Warwick Cup, with the ambassador of Allman Park's big day announced.

Jess Somes has been named as the Face of the Cup, which is now less than a fortnight away.

Despite some early nerves, Miss Somes said she was excited to take on the prestigious role.

"It was an honour to be asked,” Miss Somes said.

"I admit at first to being a little uncomfortable in the spotlight, but being involved allows me to give back in a small way to my community.”

Miss Somes has offered some timely advice as patrons prepare for the hotly contested fashions on the field, where she will help to determine entrants.

"Try not to overthink it,” she said.

"Wear what makes you feel good about yourself and don't be afraid to develop your own style.”

"I have always been interested in design and have worked for The Country Road Group for the past four years, however I am looking forward to helping spot the real fashionistas on race day.”

Despite only being a sideline spectator in the past, Miss Somes said she was looking forward to the opportunity to have a more involved role.

"My horse racing experience is limited to watching from the sidelines,” she said.

"However I am an enthusiastic supporter and I think country racing is important both from a social and sporting perspective.

"I was born in North Queensland and spent my primary school years in Charters Towers, where country racing is as well regarded and popular as it is on the Southern Downs.

"I've become a big fan of Warwick Races in recent years and try to make as many events as I can.

"For me it's an opportunity to catch up with old friends and meet new ones.”

The Warwick local, now studying in Ipswich, took the opportunity to pay homage to her rural links.

"I was studying at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, but earlier this year I transferred to the University of Southern Queensland where I am studying education.

"I am passionate about rural and regional communities so when I graduate I would like to work in a school somewhere in country Queensland.”