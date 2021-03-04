Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who conned Facebook marketplace users has been caught by police and ordered to repay his victims.
A man who conned Facebook marketplace users has been caught by police and ordered to repay his victims.
Crime

Facebook fraudster sentenced for marketplace rip-offs

by Kara Sonter
4th Mar 2021 6:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Deception Bay man who undertook "foolish, "opportunistic" advantage of Facebook marketplace users has been sentenced in court.

Caboolture Magistrates Court heard Raymond John Henderson, 37, defrauded two Facebook marketplace users who had purchased goods from him in July and August last year.

Prosecutor Sergeant Peter Mitchellson told the court Henderson's actions were "foolish" and "opportunistic" when he failed to hand over a mobile phone and a car he had sold online.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Henderson, who pleaded guilty to the offences, had a history of fraud and would have been given a jail term had it not been for a "glowing" report from the Court Link program aimed at rehabilitating offenders.

"I could only imagine the alarm and the distress those (victims) would have experienced when they realised they'd been had," Magistrate Walker said.

Henderson was given a 12 month probation order and ordered to repay $680 in restitution.

MORE NEWS:

"Bones protruding": Stable hand faces court on neglect charges

Mechanic's meth-fuelled attack on good Samaritan

School captains of 2021: QLD's next generation of leaders

Originally published as Facebook fraudster sentenced for marketplace rip-offs

court crime facebook fraud raymond henderson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Visitor number highest in years as region reaps tourism boom

        Premium Content Visitor number highest in years as region reaps tourism boom

        Council News Warwick sees a 75 per cent increase but providers urge council to implement crucial measures to keep industry uptick.

        BREAKING: Prominent Warwick identity charged with rape

        Premium Content BREAKING: Prominent Warwick identity charged with rape

        Crime Police will allege the 56-year-old man sexually assaulted a woman.

        Warwick mum defrauds online seller out of hundreds

        Premium Content Warwick mum defrauds online seller out of hundreds

        News Warwick mother of five pleads guilty to defrauding fellow mum and stealing dozens...

        Man ‘takes law into own hands’ to reclaim $270K debt

        Premium Content Man ‘takes law into own hands’ to reclaim $270K debt

        Crime The Warwick court heard claims the man only turned to cyber harassment to reclaim...