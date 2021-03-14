Facts in $17.8m cannabis cultivation case disputed

Four men have been arrested cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.

Four Vietnamese men who allegedly cultivated an estimated $17.79 million dollars-worth of cannabis are disputing the facts of the case against them.

Trong Tung Tran, Khac Ngoc Mai, Kien Sy Ngo and Giang Hoang are each charged with cultivating a prohibited plant with a large commercial quantity and participating in a criminal group activity.

The group were arrested in June over their alleged involvement in a large-scale cultivation of cannabis at a remote 48.5ha property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberage.

Police allegedly located and seized 7200 cannabis plants on the property and about 50kg of cannabis head with an estimated potential street value of $17.79 million.

Four men have been arrested when cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.

When the matter was briefly mentioned in Lismore Local Court on March 10, the court heard there had been delays in certifying the charges against the four men because staff being on leave in Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The DPP prosecutor said conversations between her office and the four accused were ongoing.

"We had discussions late (Tuesday and) they now seem to be in a position where this might resolve," the prosecutor said.

Mr Tran's solicitor Moustafa Kheir said he would expect any issues on the dispute of facts would be resolved within two weeks.

The DPP prosecutor said she expected she would be ready to proceed to committal for sentence at the next court appearance.

The four men will appear in Lismore Local Court on March 23, and a Vietnamese interpreter has been ordered to assist with proceedings.