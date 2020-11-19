Menu
ON WHEELS: This Warwick woman’s getaway vehicle of choice came as a surprise to everyone at the scene. Photo: file
News

FAILED GETAWAY: Thief flees store on back of trolley

Kerri Moore
19th Nov 2020 4:00 PM
AFTER selecting her bedsheet set of choice, a brazen Warwick thief darted out of the store and attempted to flee by zooming through Rose City Shoppingworld on the back of her trolley.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard Aimee Pearl Haynes visited Bed, Bath and Table on June 4, where she picked up the sheets and hurriedly left the store.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the 31-year-old woman “jumped on the back and rode the trolley” at such speed people had to run to catch up with her.

Duty lawyer Amber Acreman told the court her client had found herself in a difficult situation after a car accident years ago left her with a drug dependency and subsequent kidney issues.

Ms Acreman said Haynes was now taking steps to overcome her situation and battle withdrawal effects.

“This seems to be an opportunistic act, perhaps driven by a little bit of desperation,” she said.

“As soon as she was approached by the store owner, she returned the item immediately.”

Magistrate Julian Noud said Haynes’ behaviour was “grossly selfish” and he was not convinced she was at all remorseful, noting she had a history of stealing and violent offending.

Haynes pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was fined $450.

