Faith group unites for major milestone

SPECIAL BIRTHDAY: (From left) Hyde Hassall, James Fern and Soheil Golshani attended the celebratory Baha'i dinner for the 200th anniversary of the birth of Baha'u'llah.

SPECIAL BIRTHDAY: (From left) Hyde Hassall, James Fern and Soheil Golshani attended the celebratory Baha'i dinner for the 200th anniversary of the birth of Baha'u'llah. Elyse Wurm

A LESSER known Southern Downs religious group, the Baha'i faith, gathered together at the Queensland Country Women's Association last night to celebrate a special milestone.

The day marked the 200th anniversary of the birth of Baha'u'llah, the prophet-founder of the faith.

Southern Downs Baha'i faith secretary Graeme Elderidge said about 20 people throughout the Southern Downs identified as being part of the faith, but about 50 people attended the dinner last night.

"It's like any birthday, you want to celebrate the person of Baha'u'llah who gave wonderful teachings and also come together in friendship,” he said.

"Although we're small, we're quite active with different meetings.”

The faith was born in Iran in 1817 and Baha'is throughout Australia and the world continue to be guided by the vision put forward by Bahá'u'lláh for spiritually prosperous world.

Different presentations were planned throughout last night's celebration, including the showing of a video, performance by the East Street Singers and presentations by the youth members.

A youth group has formed based on the faith in Warwick, with members Soheil Golshani and Niala Ghaemi saying it was a way for young people to realise the change they can enact in the world.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The religion is not directly taught, instead the topics of unity, morality and spirituality are discussed.

"The whole process is to bring every generation together no matter your background, it's about creating friendships,” Mr Golshani said.

"It's about being a service to communities and not have something for yourself all the time.”

Miss Ghaemi said the group helped young people change their perceptions of themselves.

"Unfortunately our society is portraying youth in a very negative manner and instilling that idea into them makes them start to believe that,” she said.

"The youth program is really to encourage those kids to be a positive influence and selfless people, as well as see themselves as active agents of change.”