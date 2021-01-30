‘Faith in humanity’ instilled after honest Warwick shopper

HONEST: The anonymous resident immediately handed in the wallet to Warwick police.

The kind-hearted actions of one anonymous resident has changed this Warwick mum’s view of the Rose City community for the better after she lost her wallet.

Warwick resident Diane Whitby was shopping at Rose City Shoppingworld when she believes her wallet must fallen out of her bag.

But before she could even notice it missing, she was notified by Warwick police.

The wallet, money and all, had been handed in to them almost immediately.

“It’s normally in my hand or the nappy bag or back of the pram if we are out,” Ms Whitby said.

“So if it had of been anywhere it would have been on the undercover car park but somehow was found near the police station.”

Warwick resident Diane Whitby (pictured) was blown away by the act of honesty.

While Ms Whitby said she would have done the same, she knew that honesty was not always the outcome in these cases and wanted to thank the anonymous resident.

“I was shocked but also felt glad that there is still some good honest genuine people still about,” she said.

“A majority of time when things like that are found they are ransacked and nothing is returned sadly.”

She said it had given her a welcome boost of trust towards our tight-knit community.

“I guess it just gives some faith of humanity back to the community,” she said.

“Not saying everyone is 100 per cent honest but it’s nice to know there are some around.”

It seemed Ms Whitby was not the only resident surprised and delighted by the news.

Posting her story to a Facebook community board, the response was overwhelmingly positive.

“Wonderful person. But I’m not surprised. There are more good people out there than you think. Well done though you Champion,” one commenter noted.

“Well done, good karma on the way!” another said.