Fake names could see a return to restrictions

CONTACT TRACING: Owner Duanne Karle and barista Korine Lewis at The Weeping Mulberry say they opted to the tearaway method to keep customers privacy secret.

A STERN reminder about the importance of contact tracing sheets has split the Warwick community in two: with some labelling it a privacy “concern”.

On Monday afternoon, Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young and Queensland Health released a media statement, informing the public that a hefty $1,334 fine remained in place for those caught failing to produce contact tracing information.

“People who provide fake names or numbers for whatever reason are not just putting themselves at risk, they’re putting their own family and friends at risk,” she said.

Dr Young said businesses would be sent letters to remind them of their requirements but Weeping Mulberry owner Duanne Karle said there was no way to check if details were correct.

“We don’t know the real information of every customer,” he said.

“They could be putting down Joe Black. Our job is to just file it away until we’re asked to provide that information.”

Chief Health Officer De Jeanette Young told the public those faking names would be reprimanded. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

Mr Karle said his cafe used a tearaway model in lieu of a sign-in sheet to protect the details of customers.

“It’s about respecting privacy as much as possible,” he said.

“There are some people who don’t want their addresses out there for other people to read, for security reasons, particularly in domestic violence situations and similar.

“I’ve also heard reports of some places using those details to ring and send messages to customers.”

Overall, Mr Karle had been very happy with the response of his clientele but did worry about the models of bigger function spaces.

“I think it could more of a concern in pubs or nightclubs, particularly for young girls,” he said.

“I could see that has the potential to not be very good.”

Managers Benita Kelly and Lisa Marston of Horse and Jockey say most clientele have been accepting of contact tracing.

At the Horse & Jockey Hotel Motel, venue manager Benita Kelly said those faking names should think about the risk for the broader community.

“If something happens, how are they going to trace back to where you’ve been?” she asked.

“Sydney pubs are now closed again. It would be crazy to see that happen here.

“We’ve had a couple of people kick up a stink, saying only one person in a group should sign in but that’s exactly what happened in Sydney.

“As long as we play our cards right, we’ll be good.”

Businesses that fail to collect and/or produce contact tracing information face fines of $6672.

The approved Industry COVID Safe Plan and Restrictions on Businesses, Activities and Undertakings Direction (No. 3) also require operators to record the times people were on the premises.