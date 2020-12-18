Menu
Crime

Fake number plates cost man more than $1000 in fines

Hugh Suffell
18th Dec 2020 6:00 AM
A LOWOOD man has been left with a hefty fine after he was intercepted driving with fake number plates.

Lowood Police Officer-in-Charge senior sergeant James Bromley said the 36-year-old male was stopped by police on Forest Hill Fernvale Road at Lowood on Wednesday.

Checks revealed the number plates on his car did not match the vehicle’s description, Sergeant Bromley said.

Further checks also revealed the man was driving his silver Ford Falcon unregistered and uninsured.

The driver received three infringement notices totalling $1013 and the fake registration plates were confiscated.

