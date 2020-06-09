Menu
MARIJUANA RING: Jayden James Peacock narrowly avoided jail for his role in a drug syndicate operating in south Caboolture.
FALL FROM GRACE: Speedway racer’s stint in drug syndicate

Blake Antrobus
9th Jun 2020 7:00 PM
AN AVID speedway driver involved in a Queensland marijuana syndicate advised his boss how to do business and evade law enforcement, a court was told.

Jayden James Peacock narrowly avoided jail time for his role in the drug ring but was warned by Judge Brian Devereaux of the dangers of the "filthy criminal business".

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday to one charge of trafficking dangerous drugs.

The court was told Peacock was considered "an employee" of the Caboolture South syndicate.

He would meet with marijuana suppliers and conduct payments and sell the drugs to clients.

Police intercepted his phone records, revealing he had been trafficking for about three months between December 2018 and February 2019.

Crown prosecutor Steven Dickson said Peacock gave advice to the syndicate's boss about the quality of marijuana and how to conduct the business.

"He gave advice about evading law enforcement when the group began to suspect a supplier ... had given evidence to police," Mr Dickson said.

The boss of the drug syndicate was arrested in February 2019.

Defence lawyer Angus Edwards told the court Peacock had not trafficked the drug for commercial reasons and became involved after falling under the sway of the leader.

He said Peacock was a diligent worker with a long history of speedway racing and had no criminal convictions.

Judge Devereaux sentenced Peacock to three years' jail but granted him immediate parole.

"I trust you realise now that trafficking in any drug is a very serious offence," Judge Devereaux said.

"Cannabis is a dangerous drug ... there are continued scientifically-demonstrated links between cannabis and mental health illness."

