Familiar face back behind the counter

MOVING FORWARDS: (From left) Staci Thomas, Killarney's Top Shop owner Sandra Wallace and Rebecca Green have been flat out.

AFTER leasing her beloved corner store to other managers for the past 13 months, Sandra Wallace has now taken back control of the space.

Previously called Shirl and Sandy's, the shop reopened last Saturday with the new name of Killarney's Top Shop.

Mrs Wallace said she had owned the store for 12 years with her husband, Lance, and looked forward to reconnecting with customers.

She particularly enjoys catching up with the adventures of school children.

"They'll come back and tell you the stories for the day,” she said.

Mrs Wallace, who works full time at Frasers Livestock Transport, still starts the day at Killarney's Top Shop at 4.30am to open at 5am.

She will return to the store by 5pm for the night shift until 8pm closing each night, including weekends.

Staff member Lynette Watts will take care of the counter during the day.

"It's brilliant for the town that has a convenience store that's open long hours,” Mrs Wallace said.

Killarney's Top Shop is located at 9 Acacia St, Killarney.