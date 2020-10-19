Family and friends pay tribute to young crash victim

THE family and close friends of a young Darwin woman whose life was tragically taken in a car accident on the weekend have paid tribute to her at the scene of the crash.

Stephanie Shoben-Franklin, 24, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on McMillans Road, Knuckey Lagoon around midday on Saturday, with her loved ones laying flowers and gathering there together on Sunday afternoon.

It comes after a 17-year-old male was charged by police over the crash overnight on Sunday.

The teenager stands charged with a raft of offences including; drive motor vehicle causing death, drive without due care, driving under the influence of drugs and driving while using a mobile phone.

Rhiannon Stull (right) paid tribute to her friend Stephanie Shoben-Franklin on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

He was bailed to appear in court of December 2.

The tragic incident was one of three crashes over the last few days, two of which were fatal.

A 37-year-old man was killed after being hit by a car on the Stuart Highway at The Narrows on Friday night.

Police were called to the incident where a vehicle had struck a pedestrian on the inbound lane of the Stuart Hwy near Shiers St intersection in The Narrows just before 9.30pm on Friday.

"The emergency services and St John Ambulance were also called, but unfortunately the pedestrian was pronounced deceased a short time after," Northern Watch Commander Len Turner said.

"Alcohol and speed do not appear to be an issue at this stage."

The scene of the fatal two-vehicle collision on McMillans Road in Knuckey Lagoon on Saturday. Picture: Glenn Campbell

Detectives from the Major Crash Investigation Unit attended and continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

This incident happened only hours after another pedestrian was hit by a car in the same area in the outbound lane of the Stuart Hwy on Friday afternoon.

One man reportedly tripped and then stumbled onto the road and into a moving car, the driver of which stopped to help him.

The person who was hit, and another person who approached the driver, were taken to hospital in stable conditions.

Cdr Turner said driving under the influence was a serious problem in the Territory, with 15 people being apprehended in the Top End overnight on Sunday for drink driving.

He said the highest blood alcohol reading blown was 0.261.

"We're fairly disappointed with that stat in light of two fatalities we had in the last two days," he said.

According to NT Police's road toll website, there have now been 22 fatal crashes on Northern Territory roads in 2020.

Originally published as Family and friends pay tribute to young crash victim