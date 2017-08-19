Family connection vital for Furness

TRADITION: Jamie Furness is looking to keep his unblemished Leyburn record alive.

MANY people form a connection with the Historic Leyburn Sprints in one way or another and the link for Warwick driver Jamie Furness is quite special.

Jamie's father, the late Col Furness, was a mainstay of the sprints event, commentating at the track, and having a trophy named in his honour.

The prestigious Col Furness Memorial Trophy is awarded to the outright winner with the fastest time of the weekend, and will be presented to the winner by Jamie.

The legacy his family has with the event makes Leyburn a must-do on the calendar each year.

"I've been to every sprints event since it began, except for one three years ago,” Furness said.

"I remember coming out to the track with Dad when he was commentating and watching all the cars go past from the sidelines.

"To be able to go out there now and compete on the circuit is so important for me.”

Furness, who will take his 1972 Datsun 1200 coupe around the iconic course, is hoping to keep his impressive race record going.

"I've had the Datsun for 12 years and it has served me very well since I've been competing at Leyburn,” he said.

"I keep it based in Queensland for sprints races, such as Gatton and Cotton Hill.

"This will be the 11th time that I've entered and I'll be looking for my 11th win in the 1301-1600cc event.”

The street circuit has been commended by many drivers, and it is a favourite of Furness.

"I absolutely love the street circuit,” he said.

"It's a challenge course, as there are areas that are testing patches and faster areas, including the last corner which has plenty of grip.

"It challenges you.

"Leyburn is such a well run event, because at other events you're constantly working on the car.

"It's awesome to get the whole track to yourself for that minute or so, and I certainly rev myself up to get here every year.”