Family coronavirus cluster grows

Health authorities are desperately trying to find the source of a growing family cluster of coronavirus in Newcastle, after a third case was recorded overnight.

The male teenager is a household contact of two other cases confirmed during the last two days. One is a teenager and the other is a man in his 20s.

Hunter New England Health District said it was still working to determine how the cluster started.

"The source of infection of the Newcastle family cluster is still unknown, so it is vital people in the community continue to present for testing if experiencing symptoms to limit the spread of the virus," it said in a statement.

The health district has asked anyone who attended St Francis Xavier's College in Hamilton East between Monday and Wednesday to get tested if they show any symptoms, no matter how mild.

Health authorities have ordered patrons at a number of pubs in Newcastle to self-isolate immediately after a patron attended while infectious. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Troy Snook

"The school has been notified and will be closed for cleaning. Contact tracing is underway," the department said.

Contact tracing is underway and the health department is working to find, and contact, any people or venues visited by the latest teenager to test positive.

It comes after patrons of three pubs in Newcastle were told to self-isolate immediately after the man in his 20s visited a string of venues while potentially infectious.

According to the Hunter New England Health District, the man visited a number of pubs and a stadium during the weekend.

The department said anyone who attended the following venues at the specified times to immediately self-isolate and seek testing:

• Bennett Hotel, Hamilton (July 31 between 5.30pm and 10.00pm)

• Bar 88, Wests New Lambton (August 2 between 5pm and 7.15pm)

• Sydney Junction Hotel, Hamilton (August 1 between 11pm and 1.15am - August 2)

Greenroof Bar & Restaurant at Hamilton has been closed for deep cleaning as contact tracing is underway. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Troy Snook

Hunter New England Health also urges any patrons who visited the Greenroof Bar and Restaurant on July 31 between 10.30pm and 12.15am, Sushi Revolution on August 1 between noon and 12.45pm, the Queens Wharf Hotel on August 1 between 9.30pm and 11pm and McDonald Jones Stadium on August 2 for the Newcastle Jets match, to keep an eye on their symptoms.

The first teenage case is a team member of the Newcastle Jets under 15 representative squad and had played a soccer match against the Stanmore Hawks at Arlington Oval in Dulwich Hill on August 1.

The teenager's teammates and members of the opposing team are considered close contacts and have been told to isolate for 14 days.

NSW Health said the teenager also caught the Number 26 school bus (Hamilton to Adamstown) to school on August 3, at 8.20am. Anyone on the bus has been urged to monitor symptoms.

On Thursday NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told young people to remain cautious and reconsider their need to go out.

"If you have the virus and you go out five times a week to different places, you could potentially be spreading it to five different locations, and then we have to contract trace everybody," she said.

"It's not anybody's fault but it's just the nature of the virus. It's so contagious that if you don't know you have it and you are still socialising you have the potential to give it to so many people."

NSW recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Originally published as Family coronavirus cluster grows