Family day care owners crippled by COVID fee-free scheme

AT-HOME CARE: Family day care educators like Larissa Collins say they were left behind by the government’s childcare

WARWICK'S family day care educators are welcoming an abrupt end to the government's free childcare scheme, after it forced many to go on welfare or even work without pay during the pandemic.

Under the scheme, the Federal Government offered free childcare to parents and gave centres 50 per cent of their fee revenue prior to the steep drop in attendance rates as compensation.

This week, Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan announced that the plan would end July 13, along with JobKeeper payments for anyone employed in the childcare sector.

However, Collins Family Day Care owner and former engineer Larissa Collins said the scheme was tailored to large childcare companies, with most at-home educators welcoming a return to the usual subsidy program.

"The government really didn't take into consideration family day care and how it runs, because it's such a different platform," Mrs Collins said.

"We got paid through our (Boonah & District Family Day Care) scheme, who were given some funding from the government, and that covered about 50 per cent of our expenses.

"After that, I had to go down and line up at Centrelink and get JobKeeper to make the rest up."

Mrs Collins said sole educators like herself, who can take on up to seven children at a time, were hurt the most over the Easter break as their attendance rate rose but their funding flatlined.

"The reference fortnight in March wasn't school holiday period, so we didn't have those extra numbers attending then," Mrs Collins said.

"We were under the impression that we would be paid for those, especially when parents not wanting to send their kids to school sent them to us instead, but we didn't get anything for it.

"Parents weren't made aware of the real cost. They just saw the free childcare and thought it was good, but they weren't thinking that it was taking childcare workers' wages to fund it."

Boonah & District Family Day Care co-ordinator Rebecca Treadaway agreed, saying the government package had done little to take the financial pressure of the coronavirus off individual educators.

"The virus affected the whole (childcare) industry very badly, it has not been favourable to our industry at all," Ms Treadaway said.

"It's affected us all differently, but I would say the government's package was not favourable to family day care centres.

"Our main priority from day one was to make sure we looked after our educators no matter what the government did, because if we look after them, we are ensuring we're looking after our families."

For Mrs Collins, the virus and the government's inadequate support highlighted Warwick's desperate need for more quality family day care centres.

"I've got a waitlist of five or six families, and some kids haven't even been born yet and their names are already down," she said.

"We're trying to get more educators on the books so we can take more kids on, but at the moment we can't afford to be just taking kids on for free."