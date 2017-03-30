Family fun at Killarney Picnic Basket Day

WINE AND DINE: Join the Killarney Picnic Basket Day at Melrose Station this Sunday.

PICNIC baskets, colourful kites and the a jazz band will bring the rolling green hills of Killarney to life in the southern down town's second annual Picnic Basket Day on April 9.

This is the second annual Killarney Picnic Day set in the gardens of the sprawling Melrose Station, a 4000 hectare property that was once part of the historic Canning Downs.

Owners Colleen and Peter Lindores are inviting the event's visitors to roll out their picnic blankets amid their lavish gardens and magnificent lakes.

Last year's event drew more than 2000 people to the iconic Southern Downs destination.

Event organiser Debbie Bradfield said she was thrilled to be bringing the event to life for a second year.

"The gardens are looking great after all this rain,” Debbie said.

"Because last year's event was so spectacular and so well accepted in the community, it's been a bit easier as people already know what they're coming out to do.

"This year we've added in kite flying, a small animal zoo and a teddy bears' picnic for the young kids.

Abbey and Emmy-Lea Bradfield enjoying face painting at the Killarney Picnic Basket Day last year.

"We've also tried to incorporate all of the community so Gardens Galore is still doing a fair bit of the food, but Killarney Show Society will have Mel's Country Baked Loaded Potatoes and the Scouts are doing cupcakes.

"I'd like to thank the committee for working tirelessly and Jo Brosnan for coming on board to help us promote the event.”

The event celebrates family fun and community spirit.

It also raises funds for Livin, a charity that seeks to wipe out the stigma on mental illness and raise awareness for suicide prevention through the $5 admission fee.

"It's all about being able to come out and listen to the music, read or knit, kids can play and everyone can talk to each other and just enjoy the tranquillity,” Debbie said.

"We've got a plan B in case we do have rain and we do ask people not to smoke or bring their pets.”

For more information, find Killarney Picnic Basket Day on Facebook.

What to bring

An empty picnic basket - local stallholders will showcase the Killarney region's renowned fresh produce, selling fresh fare to top up visitor's picnic baskets.

- local stallholders will showcase the Killarney region's renowned fresh produce, selling fresh fare to top up visitor's picnic baskets. A teddy bear - pack the family's favourite teddies for a teddy bear picnic, featuring teddy bear face painting from 11am - noon.

What to do