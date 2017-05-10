20°
News

Family fun in store for St Mark's fete

10th May 2017 5:00 AM
GREAT DAY: Annie Biggs, Alissa Mauch, Mitchell Biggs, Lachlan and Emily Mauch enjoy last year's fete.
GREAT DAY: Annie Biggs, Alissa Mauch, Mitchell Biggs, Lachlan and Emily Mauch enjoy last year's fete. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE won't be a dull moment at the St Mark's Anglican Parish fete this weekend, with an impressive line-up of live entertainment and attractions to excite the whole family.

Stalls adorned with sweets, crafts, books and much more will fill the parish grounds.

While you peruse the wares on offer, you can listen to the sweet sounds of country music and Warwick Thistle Pipe Band.

Inverness highland dancers will also be popping by to strut their stuff.

The mid-morning rumbles will be kept at bay by a morning tea, barbecue and any delicious goodies you pick up on your way around the grounds.

Character and creativity will be aplenty.

Spinners, weavers and woodturners will all be taking part. An animal nursery and jumping castle will also be set up.

If you're in the market for a bargain, you might just get it at the fete.

The event will run from 9am -1pm on Saturday in the StMark's parish grounds.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  anglican church fete live entertainment st mark's anglican church warwick community

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

AFTER a stellar performance in the green and gold, Manly prop Jake Trbojevic is raring to do it all again in his club colours this weekend.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Stanthorpe smoke tests to find sewerage network faults

Stanthorpe smoke tests to find sewerage network faults

Smoke tests in Stanthorpe to detect cracks after sewage spill

The history of the Warwick Town Hall war monument

The 1915 Wallaroo Juniors.

Many people have passed that magnificent marble monument

Finding comfort away from work

LOVE FOR THE JOB: Southern Downs Realty property manager Karen Collins is a dedicated worker but enjoys some good food, music and wine away from work.

MEET one of the hard-working staff at Southern Downs Realty

Daily News readers send in their skilful snaps

Louise Austin snapped this great pic from Crows Nest look out.

Our readers' dazzling pics

Local Partners

Interstate visitors have a look at St Mark's Church

First two days the busiest for St Mark's Anglican Church tours at weekend

Commemorating the making of a nation

REMEMBERING MATES: Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson will honour the fallen at today's ANZAC Day services.

Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson shares his thoughts on ANZAC Day

Vintage vehicles touring Southern Downs

VINTAGE ENTHUSIASTS: Alvis Car Club members Tony Hannam, Heather Goldsmith and Bruce Jorss chatting about the rare vintage cars at the static display in Leslie Park.

Alvis Car Club brings rally to the region

Ford pins hopes on Escort in Autumn Historics

RACING: Garry Ford will compete in this weekend's Autumn Historics.

More than 140 drivers to compete in Warwick

Superheroes returning for 1500m criterium in Pentath-run

The Voyage Fitness Superheroes Race will be a feature of the 2017 Daily News Pentath-run on May 20-21.

Records going as runners rush to nominate for Daily News Pentath-run

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals why he finally decided to come out after being dogged by rumours for years.

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Lifestyle Close To Warwick

L27 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

2 1 $425,000

Neat 2 bedroom renovated cottage on approximately 32 acres just 10 minutes from Warwick's centre. One of the bedrooms has built-in cupboards, open plan kitchen and...

Renovated Colonial Close to School

140 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $235,000

This 3 bedroom timber home has been tastefully renovated throughout with new kitchen, bathroom and floor coverings. Open plan kitchen, dining, lounge with north...

City Views

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Enjoy the views over Warwick city from the spacious north facing family room and dining area. This modern 4 bedroom executive home is located in Banksia Gardens...

Immaculate Family Home on 1 Acre Block

17-19 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 3 $695,000

Crafted to a particularly high standard just 17 years ago, the home entices and suggests a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle in a quiet location close to Scots...

&quot;Valley Views&quot; Emu Vale 10.42 Acres

246 Washbourne Road, Emu Vale 4371

House 3 1 3 $415,000

This near new 3 bedroom Westbuilt home set on 4.22Ha or 10.42 Acres close to the historic township of Emu Vale with magnificent valley views of the mountain...

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

Spacious Duplex - Locke Street

2 /121 Locke Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 2 $267,000

2 bedrooms with built ins and ceiling fans *Huge living area, reverse cycle air conditioner *renovated kitchen, dishwasher *new bathroom, large shower * insulated...

Great Home on Lifestyle Block

10 Elliot Street, Pratten 4370

House 4 4 1 $340,000

4 bedrooms, builtin cupboards *2 bathrooms *extra large lounge / dining joins media room *large kitchen with good storage and bench space * parents retreat is self...

Large Home - Large Block -Views

46 Conrad Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 3 $349,000

4 Bedrooms with built ins *2 lounge rooms *family room * sunroom * kitchen meals * double lockup garage and carport * large hallway storage area * 3000sm block...

Budget Home

36 Darling Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 $190,000

ALLORA - Freshly painted, new carpet, 2 built-in bedrooms plus child's or office 1960's home on 607 m close to facilities. Open plan living has a basic kitchen...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!