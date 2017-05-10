Family fun in store for St Mark's fete

THERE won't be a dull moment at the St Mark's Anglican Parish fete this weekend, with an impressive line-up of live entertainment and attractions to excite the whole family.

Stalls adorned with sweets, crafts, books and much more will fill the parish grounds.

While you peruse the wares on offer, you can listen to the sweet sounds of country music and Warwick Thistle Pipe Band.

Inverness highland dancers will also be popping by to strut their stuff.

The mid-morning rumbles will be kept at bay by a morning tea, barbecue and any delicious goodies you pick up on your way around the grounds.

Character and creativity will be aplenty.

Spinners, weavers and woodturners will all be taking part. An animal nursery and jumping castle will also be set up.

If you're in the market for a bargain, you might just get it at the fete.

The event will run from 9am -1pm on Saturday in the StMark's parish grounds.