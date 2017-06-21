20°
News

Family home evacuated as wood heater smoke fills rooms

Tara Miko
| 21st Jun 2017 7:52 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FAMILY using a wood heater for the first time this year was forced to evacuate the home after smoke engulfed a number of rooms early this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the Queens St property at Clifton about 3.15am with reports of a strong smell of burning plastic inside the home.

At least two rooms were filled with smoke forcing the family to evacuate.

QFES crews investigated with the cause identified as the chimney on the internal wood heater.

It is understood it was the first time the heater had been used for the year, with the likely cause of the smoke due to the chimney and flue having not been cleaned.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were on standby at the incident but did not transport anyone to hospital.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  clifton queensland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services winter wood heater

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

The dumbest mistake you can make on your CV

The dumbest mistake you can make on your CV

IT’S one of the dumbest mistakes you can make when applying for a new job.

Eight tax hacks for your small business

Did you know your dog can be tax deductible?

A LOT of little deductions can add up to a big refund.

Wine snub causes ire

ANNOYED: Robert and Peggy Channon at their Granite Belt winery.

Organisers respond to fierce criticism over sponsorship

New citizens call Southern Downs home

TRUE BLUE: Fourteen new citizens have been welcomed to the Southern Downs.

Ceremony welcomes fourteen new faces from nine different countries

Local Partners

Bidding has begun in annual Allora Auction

Weather looks okay for massive auction at Allora Showgrounds

Brisk business at races and bookie wants more TAB days

BETS: Bookie John Thornton and Greg Rae at the Tuesday TAB meeting at Allman Park.

Bookie reckons Warwick ready to pick up more TAB race meetings

Motor racing at Morgan Park, league at Killarney

Peter Endacott (Alexandra Hills), Brian Dunn (Warwick) and Ian Loxton (Yeppoon) at round 1 for A drivers in the Queensland Super Sprints this year.

Super sprints action at Morgan Park

Wolves to play at home against St Albans

KEY PLAYER: Rob Davey (maroon) will be a key player against St Alban's in the premier game at 3pm Sunday at Queens Park in Warwick.

Football Toowoomba action moves to Queens Park in Warwick

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Beyonce's twins 'in hospital after premature birth'

BEYONCE and Jay Z’s twins are reportedly receiving treatment for jaundice after being born prematurely.

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

Daniel Day-Lewis with Steven Spielberg.

He is known for going to extreme lengths for his performances

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

CUP STARS: Married at First Sight's Nadia, Sean, Alene, Simon, Jesse, Lauren and John.

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

Would you like to ask him a question?

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

The Netflix logo. Supplied by Netflix.

Netflix, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-EXCITEMENT!

Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend live it up in Bora Bora

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough soak up the sun in Bora Bora.

KARL and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have escaped the Sydney cold.

58 Acre Rural Lifestyle Property set in the Picturesque Swanfels Valley

70 Bradford Lane, Yangan 4371

Rural 4 1 4 $575,000 Neg

Position is everything when buying a property well this one would have to be one of the best on the market. Set on 58 acres 20 mins drive East of Warwick and close...

Land, Walk To Town Centre

27 Myall Avenue, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $90,000

Building block conveniently located just 2 blocks from Warwick's CBD. Town water available, power, phone and sewer run past. Bitumen road frontage to the 457sqm...

Surprise Yourself! Take a Look!

6 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $279,000

There is a lot more to this property than meets the eye your inspection is a must. This private and well presented 3 bedroom all with built-ins brick home set...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Timber Cottage Set on 2 Acres 5.5Km from CBD

27 Smelter Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This classic timber cottage situated on 8094m2 (2 acres) only 5.5km from Warwick is in need of some renovating with 3 bedrooms, kitchen dining combined with gas...

Views - Large Block -Close to School and Shop

52 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 1 $299,000

Well kept 3 bedroom home with large entertainment room and open plan kitchen, dining and lounge rooms. Air-con in lounge and reverse cycle in main bedroom. Gas...

Elevated with Outlook

6 Walker Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land On the elevated end of Walker Street, off Palmerin Street near the ... $99,000

On the elevated end of Walker Street, off Palmerin Street near the showgrounds, is this 1062 m cleared block. Ready to build your home has town water connected...

3 Bedroom Ensuite

14 Kidman Drive, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $ 300,000

Great home to relax and entertain! Three built in bedrooms, main bedroom has a bay windowand en suite. The lounge is bright and airy and flows through to the...

Beautiful Renovation Price Reduced!

39 Myall Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

This beautifully renovated home is located only 5 minutes walk from the Warwick CBD. With polished timber floors , a brand new kitchen & bathroom, fresh paint...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!