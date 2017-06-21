Family home evacuated as wood heater smoke fills rooms

A FAMILY using a wood heater for the first time this year was forced to evacuate the home after smoke engulfed a number of rooms early this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the Queens St property at Clifton about 3.15am with reports of a strong smell of burning plastic inside the home.

At least two rooms were filled with smoke forcing the family to evacuate.

QFES crews investigated with the cause identified as the chimney on the internal wood heater.

It is understood it was the first time the heater had been used for the year, with the likely cause of the smoke due to the chimney and flue having not been cleaned.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were on standby at the incident but did not transport anyone to hospital.