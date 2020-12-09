Menu
The house after the car rammed through the front wall.
The house after the car rammed through the front wall.
Family homeless for Xmas after car ploughs into house

by Judith Kerr
9th Dec 2020 12:53 PM
A Crestmead family is working out how to get the front of their house repaired before Christmas after a car ploughed into their living room on Tuesday night.


The family, who does not want to be named, has been forced to move in with neighbours while they clean up the mess which wrecked their loungeroom sending shards of plaster and brick more than 20m across the yard.

Karma, the family's staffordshire terrier, was injured in the incident and received paramedic treatment on the footpath but survived.

The wreckage in the front room.
The wreckage in the front room.


The front wall of their house was smashed in when a silver Toyota Camry, believed stolen from an address in Turton St, Sunnybank, rammed through the wall just after 9pm.

Now the neighbourhood is thinking of buying lottery tickets and are saying "Karma" saved them from any serious physical injuries after the car ended up in their front living room, centimetres from their loungeroom sofa.


"My neighbours and I all know each other well so it was shocking for everyone involved," one neighbour who did not want to be named said.

"My neighbour and friend is staying with us and her gorgeous staffy Karma.

"No one was hurt bad physically.

"Lotto tickets all around I think."

The front grille of the car after it ploughed through the wall and into the living room.
The front grille of the car after it ploughed through the wall and into the living room.

 

Police said five people were in the car including two women but so far no charges have been laid.

It is not the first time a car has crashed into the house in Trulson Dr, which is on a bend in Browns Plains Rd.

Nobody was injured when a sedan crashed into the property in February 2006.

Originally published as Family homeless for Xmas after car ploughs into house

