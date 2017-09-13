Family in horror smash helped by community campaign

Karisha Porter-McIntosh and Christo McGrady and three of their sons were involved in the horror crash on the Toowoomba Karara Rd on Saturday morning.

THE Goondiwindi community has banded together to help the local family involved in this weekend's horror crash.

Christo McGrady and his partner Karisha Porter-McIntosh and three of their children were travelling to Clifton on Saturday morning to support their son Isaiah and his teammates in the Warwick and District Junior Rugby League Under 14 grand final match.

Investigations are contiuining into how their car left the Toowoomba Karara Rd and slammed into a tree near Leyburn at about 9.20.

Mr McGrady, 35, was the driver of the car and was airlifted from the scene to Brisbane.

Police have reported he remains in a critical but stable condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Karisha and the three boys were also taken to Toowoomba Hospital.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by Goondiwindi Junior Rugby League Jess Ogle is aiming to raise money to help the McGrady on their road to recovery.

"The family have a long recovery ahead of them after the car accident and all money raised will go towards the family and their rehabilitation expenses," she wrote on the campaign page.

Mrs Ogle said setting up the campaign was the very least she could do for the family on behalf of the club.

"Warwick and District Junior Rugby League have kindly donated a signed Queensland State of Origin Jersey which we will raffle off," she said.

"We will start selling raffle tickets this weekend when we host the Under 12 Mustang Challenge.

"All the money raised from the raffle will go towards the family."

At time of publication, $670 of the $10,000 goal had already been donated.

If you would like to make a donation, go to gofundme.com/53vmp-the-mcgradys-road-to-recovery

Police say they have now spoken to a witness who was first on scene at the crash and investigations were now progressing.

