Family legacy continues in 2017 Rodeo Junior Cowgirl

CROWNED: Jess Maher, Leon Sticklen, Warwick Rodeo Junior Cowgirl Ashleigh Sticklen, Danielle Sticklen and Deb Porter at the Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest.

CROWNED: Jess Maher, Leon Sticklen, Warwick Rodeo Junior Cowgirl Ashleigh Sticklen, Danielle Sticklen and Deb Porter at the Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest. Deanna Millard

A STRONG family history in the Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest continued at the weekend.

Ashleigh Sticklen's aunt Rebecca Easey took home the Rodeo Queen title in 2006, her sister Chloe was an entrant in both the Rodeo Junior Cowgirl and Rodeo Princess categories, and now it is Ashleigh's time in the sun.

The Warwick High student picked up the Rodeo Junior Cowgirl crown on Saturday, and now her eyes are set firmly on what promises to be the best rodeo week of her life.

"I'm really looking forward to it,” Ashleigh said.

"I get to visit a few schools throughout the week, so that will take me back to my school captain days.

"I'm very excited for the grand entry as well. It's going to be cool under the lights.

"I've never been the focus of so many people in my life, so I'm going to enjoy it.”

Junior Cowgirl duties won't be the only focus for Ashleigh, as she will compete in a barrel race on Saturday week.

"I'll be riding my pony Pixie, and barrel racing is something I enjoy,” she said.

"I entered my first barrel race at last year's rodeo, where I was a bit nervous, but I want to keep doing it.

"We'll also get the chance to meet Fallon Taylor, who is an inspiration, and someone a lot of girls look up to.”

Saturday will be a day Ashleigh and her family won't forget any time soon.

Her parents, aunt, uncle and grandma were in attendance, and her mother Danielle admitted she got a bit teary when her daughter was named as the winner.

The announcement took Ashleigh by shock.

"I was the only girl standing there without a sash,” she said.

"Leading up to that, it was pretty even amongst us, and we weren't sure who was going to win.

"When they announced my name, I was a bit frozen.”

Before the announcement Ashleigh was questioned by the judges, which she said she handled well.

"Talking in front of the judges was a bit scary at first, but by the end it was just like having a normal conversation,” she said.

"Throughout the day I had to answer questions about Warwick in front of three judges.

"At night, there was a host and I had to speak in front of the whole crowd.”

Going into the contest, Ashleigh knew fellow entrant Alyssa Tatti, who came away with Miss Appearance and first in most funds raised.

Ashleigh said it was good to appear alongside her friend.

"I've known Alyssa for close to two years,” she said.

"It was good to share the experience with her, and great to see her perform well.”