Family memories live on beyond printed paper

FROM the day of her own birth to the birth of her youngest child, the best moments of Jayne Shelley’s life were captured in the pages of the Daily News.

“It’s a bit like Facebook before Facebook because the highlights are all in there,” she said.

A typical morning in the house with her husband Alexander Manfield and three children is spent pouring over the puzzles and sport pages.

“It’s not uncommon to find them sitting at the table reading, cause they’re (the newspapers) spread all over the table,” she said.

Alex Manfield, Kweller Manfield, Percy Manfield and Jayne Shelley

“Literacy is so important but it’s also the sense of community, so they know what’s going on in their town.”

Involved in the Warwick Thistle and Pipe Band with their parents and sporting commitments, the Manfield children are no strangers to the pages of the Daily News either.

“With the Pipe Band there’s some days when they’re lazy and not wanting to do it but I say we’re doing it for other people, performing for them and we’re making them happy, getting in the paper for it reinforces that.”

“I joke that my husband moved here from Brisbane just because he liked being in the paper.”

But the puzzle pages are the favourite feature of the paper for the kids according to 12 year old Percy.

Percy Manfield pours over the morning paper

“I found these sudoku things that Dad always used to do and I started doing the easy ones,” he said.

“Sometimes I read the sport section if it’s the NRL season or I’ll look on a front page and see a cool picture or a cool headline.”

Right from the moment he was born, Percy and his siblings Cadence and Kweller made their way into the paper numerous times.

Jayne with her two sons and with her husband at the Matron’s ball in 2008.

“One time I went to Spain for soccer and I was in the paper sitting on the bench when I got back, ”he said.

“If it’s for pipe band, im like oh no but if it’s for soccer im like oh yeah.”

And while tablets and phones may replace the paper copies, Ms Shelley said the family will always read the paper, already subscribed digitally.

“But our last daily news will definitely make it into the scrap book, we’ll probably have to go out and get a second so we can have an entire copy and one to cut up.”

The print edition of the Daily News will end on June but the newspaper will continue online.

