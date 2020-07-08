Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEARCH PARTY: QPS and Lifeflight worked together to find the missing family. Picture: Kate McCormack
SEARCH PARTY: QPS and Lifeflight worked together to find the missing family. Picture: Kate McCormack
News

Family of four goes missing in Southern Downs bushland

Jessica Paul
8th Jul 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY of four who went missing for eight hours overnight after a bushwalk on the Southern Downs has been rescued.

The 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, and their two young children lost their way in bushland at Wyberba about 4pm yesterday.

A QPS spokesman said police officers conducted the initial search, and called the Toowoomba-based Lifeflight helicopter to aid them at about 11pm.

The family was located and rescued shortly after the helicopter joined the search, and were walked out to safety by crews on the ground.

None of the family members, who were visiting the Southern Downs while on holiday, required hospitalisation.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick’s ‘invisible’ housing crisis revealed

        premium_icon Warwick’s ‘invisible’ housing crisis revealed

        News There are fears for an exploding crisis but experts say there is much more to the problem.

        Water security could cost Southern Downs ratepayers big

        premium_icon Water security could cost Southern Downs ratepayers big

        News Mayor says price could make or break the proposed pipeline to Leslie Dam.

        BACK ON TRACK: What Term 3 holds for Warwick children

        premium_icon BACK ON TRACK: What Term 3 holds for Warwick children

        Education All the after-school fun your child can have in Warwick, whether they’re a budding...

        Top 10 ways to spend final leg of school holidays

        premium_icon Top 10 ways to spend final leg of school holidays

        Lifestyle This list has you covered for family-friendly fun across the Southern Downs. What...