Family overjoyed daughter's home in Warwick after bashing

THE 15-year-old victim of a vicious bashing has returned home after recovering in a Brisbane hospital.

The young girl and her family came back to Warwick on Sunday, after making a miracle recovery from injuries suffered last month. Her mother said it was truly remarkable to have her home after the position she was in.

"She's doing well, which is a miracle," she said.

"The head of the ICU department said most don't survive a brain injury like that. There's a 60-70 percent chance of survival with an operation within two hours of an incident.

"She wasn't operated on until eight hours after. For her to be doing so well is amazing."

Since coming home, her mother said her daughter has been making continual steady progress.

"She did rehab in hospital, and passed with flying colours. Doctors were blown away with how well she got through them," she said.

"She wasn't able to be put into adult rehabilitation because it would've set her back. We're working on the little things at home in Warwick, and she will start counselling as well."

The resilience of her daughter as well as the support of the community have provided a huge boost for the family.

Donations from the Gofundme page will help upgrade her room. A picnic will be held at Leslie Park, opposite the Warwick Police Station, on Saturday, December 2 from noon.