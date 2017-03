POLICE are appealing for information after a pet cat was struck with what was thought to be an arrow.

The owner reported the cat was missing for a number of days from the Tannymorel area last weekend, before it returned home with wounds and an arrow tip lodged in its abdomen.

The animal later had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to report to Yangan or Killarney Police, or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000