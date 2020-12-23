Family property gutted by thieves days before Christmas

HEARTBREAKING: The larger bike in background and the smaller one in the middle are among just a few of the items stolen from the rural family.

HEARTBREAKING: The larger bike in background and the smaller one in the middle are among just a few of the items stolen from the rural family.

A YOUNG family has been left inconsolable after thieves broke into their farm and gutted their property just days before Christmas.

Alicia Fitzpatrick, her husband and their three children were enjoying a well-deserved holiday when they received a call on December 17 that turned their fortunes upside down.

Mrs Fitzpatrick said her father-in-law was checking up on the 344 hectare Kooroongarra farm, west of Karara, when he found the property’s fence cut into.

Inside, the theft was too numerous to name.

“We flew my husband home to see the police and go through the bits and pieces and the more we look, the more the list is growing,” Mrs Fitzpatrick said.

“All his tools, all the tools left in the estate. Even basic stuff like the toolbox on my ute — everywhere we look there’s more and more things gone.”

Mrs Fitzpatrick, said heartbreaking news left her feeling like she was “dying inside”.

“I’ve spent our entire holidays crying,” she said.

“I can’t sleep, I’m jumping online and looking and looking for the person selling our stuff.

“I’m exhausted.”

Among those stolen were Husqvarna 2008 WR 250 and CR 50 bikes needed to manage the agistment property and guns belonging to her husband’s grandad.

“Those guns were left in two different wills to Pete when his granddad died, they’re very sentimental to us,” Mrs Fitzpatrick said.

“You can’t replace that for $250.

“We don’t even want to buy new bikes or guns because they could come back. They smashed into the gun safe so they’re not safe there.”

Not only was the theft a kick in the guts before Christmas but Mrs Fitzpatrick said it was extra disappointing to see another blow hit struggling farmers, as similar crimes were reported.

“People don’t care that we’re working hard as farmers. Why steal from anyone, but why steal from us?” she said.

If you have any information relating to suspicious behaviour from Wednesday December 16 — Thursday December 17 around Kooroongarra, contact Policelink on 131 444.