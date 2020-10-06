Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Business

Family reveals $6m refurb of famous Ipswich pub

by KYLIE LANG
6th Oct 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One of Ipswich's largest pubs has turned lockdown into looking good, with a $6 million makeover that includes a live music venue to rival the Gold Coast's legendary Playroom.

Falvey's Hotel in Yamanto has reopened after a five-month renovation, with Daryl Braithwaite to headline the first concert in the 1500-person entertainment space.

"We'd hope to have Daryl here on October 17 and DJ Tigerlily on Halloween but we've had to kick the can down the road a bit due to COVID restrictions," manager Michael Falvey (pictured) said.

"Dancing is banned, but you can sit down so we're going ahead with the restaurant, café and beer garden for now."

Looking good … Falvey's Hotel, Yamanto, has undergone a $6 million facelift. Photo: Vethaak Media.
Looking good … Falvey's Hotel, Yamanto, has undergone a $6 million facelift. Photo: Vethaak Media.

While many hoteliers have been hard hit by the pandemic, Mr Falvey and his parents Peter and Kim, who also own The Cecil in Goodna, have seized on circumstance.

"We'd planned to renovate, in two stages, but when they (the government) shut us down in March, we said, 'well, now you've forced our hand, we'll do the whole thing'," Mr Falvey, 32, said.

"We could have thought, poor us, because it stinks, all the things they say you can't do, and people are really jack of it.

The new exterior of Falvey's Hotel, Yamanto. Photo: Vethaak Media.
The new exterior of Falvey's Hotel, Yamanto. Photo: Vethaak Media.

"But we've got a lot of faith in Ipswich, so we thought let's do it now and be ready or be left behind."

The swish 1900sq m undercover space was redesigned by Brisbane firms Tonic, Clui and Janie Collins Interiors, and its Playroom, which pays homage to the Tallebudgera "rock central" of the '70s, '80s and '90s, will also hold boxing matches and other live entertainment.

Mr Falvey has been around pubs all his life as his parents previously owned the Imperial Hotel in Beenleigh and Railway Hotel in Charleville.

Originally published as Family reveals $6m refurb of famous Ipswich pub

More Stories

falvey's cecil hotel ipswich renovations

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: New business to join Rose City

        Premium Content REVEALED: New business to join Rose City

        Business Warwick is set to welcome a new eating spot after another shopping centre business closed its doors.

        • 6th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
        No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        Premium Content No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals no new cases of COVID-19 as election campaign...

        • 6th Oct 2020 10:57 AM
        • 1 grc_voter
        Skull found in forest near Warwick

        Premium Content Skull found in forest near Warwick

        News The discovery of the what is believed to be a human skull is being investigated by...

        Warwick Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Warwick Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Tuesday.