Family ‘shattered’ after losing dad 11 days after cliff fall

Much loved father Chris Roscoe is being remembered as a loving father

Much loved father Chris Roscoe is being remembered as a loving father

After a battling for almost two weeks the much loved dad Chris Roscoe who fell 6m down a cliff has died.

His family are remembering him as an exceptional father, a true fighter with a love for travel.

Mr Roscoe, 58, was rushed to hospital on August 5, after crashing his mobility scooter and falling 6m down an embankment at Georgina St, Woody Point.

Chris Roscoe of Woody Point with wife Wendy. Picture supplied.

The father, grandpa and loving husband sustained serious head injuries.

Mr Roscoe underwent surgery to relieve the pressure in his brain but did not regain consciousness.

Mrs Roscoe and her daughter Madeliene spent as much time as allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions by his bedside. His stepchildren Sarah and Chris were unable to visit due to living in Victoria.

"It is just devastating, especially when you think he was just playing golf the day before," Mrs Roscoe said.

He passed away, surrounded by his family on Sunday afternoon.

"We are all shattered that he was taken so young," Mrs Roscoe said.

Growing up in Victoria Mr Roscoe had a great love for Australian rules. As a youngster he played in the top sides for the Geelong Cats. He had always been a fit man, his wife Wendy said.

Chris Roscoe and his Wendy on one of their manly travel journeys. Picture supplied.



Mr Roscoe was a fighter - he had been battling Parkinson's disease since 2005. His wife Wendy said he never let that disease stop him.

"Although he had Parkinson's Disease his humour didn't let it get to him," Mrs Roscoe said.

"We always joked about the future 'as long as I can still watchTV with the remote in one hand and a cup of milk with strawberry topping in the other Ill be able to shake the remote and press the milk', he would say."

Mrs Roscoe said it was this sense of humour she would miss most along with his "loving and kind heart".

"He was a generous soul, very gentle," she said.

"He was the best dad and poppy."

The family loved to travel and was meant to be in Rome today - heading off on a 12-day cruise through the Greek Isles.

"He had many travel stories he loved to share with anyone who had been or wanting to travel anywhere in the world," Mrs Roscoe said.

The family and police are still searching for answers as to how the crash occurred.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, children Sarah, Chris and Madeliene, children-in-law Paul and Ellen, four grandchildren and brother Richard.

Originally published as Family 'shattered' after losing dad 11 days after cliff fall