Family’s quest for answers after woman’s death in hospital

John Cox with a photo of him and his late wife Colleen.

A GRIEVING family has been left searching for answers in after a beloved wife and mother died following routine hip surgery.

Plagued with contradictory stories and a coroner's report he believes has been made with incorrect information, John Cox, 73, is exploring every avenue to find out what exactly happened to his wife-Collenne between 8pm on July 8 and 11am on July 9.

The biggest question haunting him is: could Colleen's death have been prevented?

The Wondunna man feels like he is hitting a dead end at every turn.

Colleen, 81, broke her hip while out shopping on July 5 this year.

She was was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for surgery.

Colleen's fractured left femur was operated on the next day.

John kissed his wife, goodbye while she was recovering in a ward on July 8, about 8pm.

According to John, the next thing he knew, he was walking into the hospital and jumping out of the way of nurses rapidly pushing a patient down the hall.

The patient was Colleen.

She had been found on the floor during the early hours of the morning.

As a result of hitting her head, she had suffered bleeding on the brain.

After a few days in the Intensive Care Unit, John received the news that Colleen had suffered extensive brain damage and recovery was unlikely.

"(A doctor) apologised on behalf of the hospital and said it should never have happened. He then said the focus now should be on Colleen's health and the hospital's possible culpability should be dealt with later," Mr Cox said.

"They showed me the scan and the bleeding has pushed the two halves of her brain together so much on one side you couldn't see the space between them anymore."

John Cox with a photo of him and his wife Colleen taken in 2018. Alistair Brightman

Colleen died on July 27.

John maintains he was not contacted after her fall, although he was told by staff at the time they had tried to ring him.

John believes Colleen rolled out of bed as she still could not stand unassisted after the surgery.

The coroner's report states Colleen fell while coming back from the toilet.

When trying to find out where the coroner was given this information, John once again hit a brick wall.

"They told me everyone else in the room (three other patients) was asleep and nobody heard anything," he said.

"The last time a nurse entered the room was at 3.05am and she was found at 4.35am.

"We don't know how long she was on the floor, she could have been there more than an hour or for five minutes."

John was later told by doctors his wife started displaying signs of disorientation in the morning after her fall and her first CT scan revealed brain bleeding.

"Apparently a neurosurgeon in Brisbane was consulted and he said while the bleed wasn't bad enough to operate on then, it could get worse and he wanted her flown to Brisbane just in case," John said.

"But for some reason, she was never put on that flight. The next CT scan, which she was on her way to when I walked into the hospital, showed the bleed had gotten worse and it was too late.

"No one has offered a reason or an explanation about who decided she shouldn't get on the flight and why.

"If I had been contacted with the information I could have insisted."

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service acting chief executive Debbie Carroll said WBHHS could not comment while an investigation was under way.

She said the result would be given to John and his family first.

"I understand Mr Cox is grieving the loss of his wife, and WBHHS is committed to ensuring he and his family receive the support they need during this time," she said.

"Senior WBHHS staff have maintained full and frequent communication with Mr Cox and his family in relation to Colleen's care, death and subsequent investigation, which was undertaken immediately and is nearing its end.

"It's important to allow the investigation process to follow its full and proper course.

"On completion of the investigation, we have also committed to providing a copy of the outcome to the Coroner and Office of the Health Ombudsman to ensure transparency."

John Cox's wife Colleen taken in 1960 when she was a nurse in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

John Cox with a photo of him and his wife Colleen taken in 2018. Alistair Brightman

