FAMOUS FACES: 30 of the region’s biggest success stories

FAMOUS FACES: Who ranked in our top 30?

ACTORS, sports stars and politicians, our region has been home to many movers and shakers over the years.

The Daily News has put together a list of 30 residents, in no particular order, who used their Southern Downs roots to take over the world.

Anna Bligh speaks to the media during a press conference as the Australian Banking Association CEO.

Anna Bligh

THE former premier and current CEO of the Australian Banking Association has historic ties to the Rose City.

Although her family left Warwick when she was just one year old, Mrs Bligh’s mother gave birth to the politician in the famous Abbey of the Roses.

Australian racer Matt Campbell.

Matt Campbell

INTERNATIONAL racing sensation got his start on Warwick roads.

The 25-year-old Porsche driver won the 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour driving competition in 2019 but hasn’t forgotten his hometown, often checking in with theWarwick Daily News.

Adrienne Pickering in short film All Our Eggs.

Adrienne Pickering

THE Rake and Offspring actress may live in Melbourne now, but credits her schooling at SOTE and country upbringing as crucial to kickstarting her acting career.

Deputy leader of the LNP David Littleproud.

David Littleproud

AS DEPUTY leader, the Federal MP not only oversees decision making on behalf of the Southern Downs constituents but also the nation’s.

Born in Chinchilla, Mr Littleproud attended Toowoomba Grammar School but soon found his way to Warwick, where he was a face of small business for 20 years.

MP Littleproud also spent time as the Warwick Chamber of Commerce vice-president.

Billy Moore played in several State of Origin matches.

Billy Moore

A BORDER battle almost robbed Queensland, and the Southern Downs, of one of its greatest State of Origin players.

Moore, born in Wallangarra, lived 100 metres from the NSW border and played for the Tenterfield Tigers growing up.

He would later play in 16 State of Origin games for Queensland.

Australian filmmaker Charles Chauvel with wife Elsa and camera.

Charles Chauvel

A PIONEER of Australian cinema, Mr Chauvel was born in Warwick in 1897, with his family later settling on a farm in the Scenic Rim.

His films, including Rats of Tobruk soon became seminal classics in Australian film history, and Jedda became the first full-colour Australian film and first Australian film to be screened at Cannes Film Festival.

He was inducted posthumously into the Queensland Business Leaders Hall of Fame in 2013.

Former Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg.

Lawrence Springborg

CONTINUING to serve in our state electorate, Mr Springborg has had an extensive and groundbreaking career.

Born and raised in Yelaborn, Springborg became the youngest person elected to the parliament of Queensland when he won the Carnavon seat in 1989.

He also became the first leader of the merged Liberal National Party and held the position from 2008—2009.

He served as Southern Downs member from 1992—2001, and is currently the Goondiwindi mayor.

OLYMPIC MEDALLISTS: Warwick hockey players Dean Butler and Lee Bodimeade at a Queensland Blades AHL game in Warwick.

Dean Butler

THE Olympic medallist and Rose City native won silver medals for Hockey in 2004.

Butler was the Queensland Player of the Year in 2001 and won multiple national titles with the Queensland Blades, later being inducted into the Hockey Queensland Hall of Fame in 2015.

Queensland's own James Blundell.

James Blundell

STANTHORPE-BORN musician James Blundell has made a career out of his love for outback Australia.

He burst onto the Australian country music scene in 1987 after winning the Best New Talent Golden Guitar award, and in later years, made headlines for being a candidate for Katter’s Australian Party in 2013.

Sister Elizabeth Kenny demonstrating her therapy for polio patients to another nursing sister in a hospital in Queensland in 1939. Photo: John Oxley Library, State Library of Queensland

Elizabeth Kenny

A SELF-TRAINED Australian nurse whose controversial therapy for polio ended up saving the lives of millions internationally, it’s no wonder the Southern Downs likes to claim her as their own.

Born in Warialda, Sister Kenny soon called Nobby and Guyra home during her life.

Australian shearer record holder Jackie Howe

Jackie Howe

THE famous Killarney shearer shot to fame in pre-Federation Australia when he broke the daily and weekly shearing records across the colonies.

In October 2015, Howe’s record was reported as still unbeaten after 123 years.

In 2013, the National Museum of Australia paid $38,000 to purchase his iconic shears.

Wayne Bennett, Coach of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Wayne Bennett

THE current coach of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Bennett has coached five National Rugby League teams in 842 games, not including stints at representative levels.

As an Allora junior, Bennett also played his fair share of games across Warwick, in the highly league-dominated town.

Paul Denny (left) has starred in numerous Aussie shows over the years, including Mr Black.

Paul Denny

BEFORE becoming a hit Australian actor, Paul Denny’s biggest claim to fame was that he was the first boy born in the Allora Hospital.

Now he’s better known for his roles in the Lowdown, Mr Black and as the lead in the international production of David Malouf’s classic novel, Johnno.

Russell Skerman was a Queensland Supreme Court judge.

Russell Skerman

RARELY is Warwick considered the home of law and order but that’s the case for Supreme Judge Russell Skerman.

The Caboolture born man attended Warwick High School before becoming a judge of the Supreme Court of Queensland in 1962.

Queensland cricketer Greg Ritchie.

Greg Ritchie

THE former Australian Test cricketer, nicknamed the Fat Cat, is another sports legend to call Stanthorpe home.

The 30-Test star averaged 35.2 with three centuries and seven fifties during his international career in the 1980s.

In 2000, he was named as one of the seven greatest Sheffield Shield run scorers in Queensland history for amassing over 6,000 runs for his state.

A Pamela Travers portrait in 1965.

P.L Travers

THIS declaration may launch yet another fight between the Southern Downs and Maryborough but we’re taking it.

The author, most famous for Mary Poppins, called Allora home for a period of time during her childhood

Her father later died in the Herbert St home in Allora, which can still be visited today.

Former Queensland Premier Thomas Byrnes

TJ Byrnes

IT wouldn’t be a round up of Warwick’s most impressive politicians without mentioning the former premier.

He was the Queensland Premier from April 1898 until September 1898 when he contracted both measles and pneumonia.

He was the first Roman Catholic Premier of Queensland and the first to die in office.

Now he’s perhaps better known for his Palmerin St monument.

Laura Geitz of the Firebirds in action.

Laura Geitz

AT A state level, Allora-born Geitz captained the Queensland Firebirds to back-to-back ANZ Championships through the 2015 and 2016 series, becoming one of the country’s most prolific players.

She is also a hometown treasure, and the town christened her success with a statue earlier this year.

Ben Dark is a country boy at heart.

Ben Dark

ANYONE who watches Australian TV is sure to know this Stanthorpe face.

A host of popular travel show Getaway until 2010, Ben has also featured in Australia’s 2012 season of The Celebrity Apprentice.

Former Brisbane Archbishop John Bathersby died last year.

John Bathersby

THE Stanthorpe-born Archbishop’s continuous devotion to the Granite Belt throughout his illustrious career was clear.

He was one of only five Catholic Archbishops of Brisbane since 1917 and only the second Queenslander appointed to lead the Brisbane church in its 160-year history.

There aren’t many places in the world that are heavenly. One of them is Stanthorpe and the other is my brother Brisbane,” he told the congregation at his final mass in 2011.

Jordan Atkins.

Jordan Atkins

PLAYING for the Gold Coast Titans and Parramatta Eels over the years, the former Stanthorpe-born NRL player had much more humbler beginnings.

Atkins played under-18 football for the Warwick Cowboys and the majority of his senior football with Wattles in the TRL.

Former Queensland Premier, Arthur Morgan.

Arthur Morgan

ARTHUR Morgan was a Nationalist Party member in the Australian House of Representatives from 1929—1931, as well as a Queensland premier.

Before he became a politician, he also worked as a journalist at the Warwick Argus.

Frasers principals Ross, Peter and Les Fraser with Warwick Fraser (front) own the livestock transport operation.

The Frasers

WARWICK family-owned business Frasers Livestock Transport has become a household trucking name over the years.

Established in 1944 by Charlie and Edna Fraser, the company now runs 250 trucks across Australian roads and carts about four million head of livestock a year.

Dion Leonard

THE story of Dion and his lost dog Gobi captured hearts worldwide.

Growing up in Warwick from the age of seven, the ultra-marathon runner still calls Australia home, despite living in England.

The plight of the pair captured the attention of the world, securing them book deals as well as a movie deal with 20th Century Fox.

NRL legend Shane Webcke is a local household name.

Shane Webcke

ORIGINALLY from Leyburn, Shane Webcke played his junior and senior rugby league with Wattles Warriors.

Most famously, he strapped up a broken arm to play in the winning 2000 grand final Broncos match.

Webcke played 26 games for Australia in the front row, four in Super League and 21 State of Origin games as well as captaining his state.

Elizabeth Usher teaching a speech pathology class. CREDIT: UQ

Elizabeth Usher

DESPITE being born in Victoria, it was her studies at Warwick State High School and eventual teaching practice at Elbow Valley and Warwick Central that encouraged this local innovator to pursue elocution.

She was the first Queenslander to become a speech therapist, convincing the University of Queensland to introduce a Diploma in Speech Therapy in 1962.

Norths players Dallas Hodgkins (Left) & Duncan Thompson (right), members of 1921 premiership team.

Duncan Thompson

BORN in 1895, this Warwick-born NRL player won the 1921 premiership with North Sydney and was chosen for the 1921—22 Kangaroos tour of Great Britain, playing in all three tests and 23 tour matches, topping 100 points and landing 49 goals.

He was later inducted into the Australian Rugby League Hall of Fame.

Stanthorpe-born sheep farmer Scott Mitchell.

Scott Mitchell

THE Stanthorpe lad gained national interest in 2015 for being unlucky in love.

The Riverina stud breeder and former Stanthorpe State High School student made the top 10 of eligible country bachelors on the hit television show, The Farmer Wants A Wife.

Shortly after, he was dumped from the series and replaced by Married At First Sight contestant Lachlan McAleer.

Kerri and Haydn Lamb, one half of the Wickham Group.

Wickham Group

GRAHAM and Donna Keogh, Darren and Lynelle Eather, and Haydn and Kerri Lamb are the leaders of this the top local employer, which has grown into a multidimensional business with both transport and farming divisions.

All the family members assume hands-on management roles within the company, which now employs over 300 people between North Queensland and Victoria.

With over 160 trucks in their fleet, Wickham Freight Lines in particular is one of the largest Australian trucking companies.

Delissa Kimmince of Australia celebrates a wicket during the Women's T20 World Cup final.

Delissa Kimmince

IT DIDN'’T take long for Warwick cricketer Delissa Kimmince to enter a world stage.

Kimmince made her debut for Queensland aged 17, and the following year, she played in the Women’s Cricket World Cup,

In 2018, Kimmince was an integral part of the Australian Women’s cricket team, helping the team win their fourth ICC World T20 championship.