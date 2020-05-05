Fan favourite sent packing over wrong nut

Season seven's Rose Adam was booted from the MasterChef: Back to Win kitchen after Tuesday night's pressure test, with an incorrectly identified nut her undoing.

In an intense double-round elimination which began with one of MasterChef's infamous taste tests in the front yard of Melbourne's "secret" suburban restaurant Enter Via Laundry, only one contender was able to correctly label 10 out of a possible 20 correct ingredients in chef Helly Raichura's popular "Pasta not Pasta" dish.

Ben U, Rose and Reece were among the lowest scoring chefs, with six out of 20, while season favourite Poh was sent straight to round two with only four ingredients correct.

Given only three chefs cooked it out in the final elimination round, Ben, Rose and Reece were put to a second taste test "tie-breaker" with another of Helly's intricate creations.

Instead of opting for a simple choice such as salt or olive oil, Rose suggested almonds could be lurking within the unusual savoury snack on the modern Indian restaurant's menu, sending her to round two along with Poh.

Ben U - who thought curry leaves could be part of the dish - was next to join them.

The savoury snack dish served at Melbourne’s Enter Via Laundry. Picture: Channel 10.

Our thoughts exactly. Picture: Channel 10.

Reece was safe from the next level of the pressure test, in which Poh, Ben U and Rose were asked to recreate chef Helly's famous "Pasta not Pasta" - the very meal that they failed to identify the ingredients of in round one.

Helly's "pasta not pasta" forms part of Enter Via Laundry's 10-course degustation. Picture: Channel 10.

While Poh's recreation was near perfection, and Ben - whose frantic cook secured him the underdog status - pulled through, chunky pieces of punchy chilli and too-thin "pasta" led to Rose's demise.

Poh and Ben U were safe in Tuesday’s MasterChef: Back to Win elimination. Picture: Channel 10.

The Adelaide chef came tenth in season seven of the popular cooking competition.

After leaving her season, Rose opened The Middle Store, a Lebanese-inspired brunch spot in Melrose Park.

Rose runs the cafe with her brother George and sister Haefa, the culmination of a lifelong dream for the family.

MasterChef: Back to Win continues Wednesday night at 7.30 on Channel 10.

Originally published as Fan favourite sent packing over wrong nut