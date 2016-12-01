Fans versus aircon? Which is cheaper

“They are simple solutions but they work and can keep homes cool and make a significant difference to customers’ electricity bills,” Martin said.

AS the summer heats up in Warwick, Ergon Energy is providing a few handy tips to ensure customers keep cool while balancing energy costs.

Ergon Energy Retail General Manager Operations Martin Seri said the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast temperatures in the high 30s and up to 40 degrees in much of the state's North and North West and as high as 43 degrees in the South West leading into next week.

"This jump in temperatures is a reminder for people to think about how they can save on energy costs without sacrificing comfort," Martin said.

"We know people will want to stay cool, but air conditioners can consume large amounts of electricity and this can lead to a big jump in energy bills."

"Set air-conditioners to 25 degrees - every one degree cooler in summer adds around 10% to the amount of electricity the air-conditioner uses - which can add up quickly."

"Fans are cheaper to run than air-conditioning and can be used to circulate cool air to where it's needed."

Simple measures such as turning your air conditioner off when there's no-one home and closing doors and windows in areas you want to cool will also make a difference.

"They are simple solutions but they work and can keep homes cool and make a significant difference to customers' electricity bills," Martin said.