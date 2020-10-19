Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ON PITCH: Pat Gordon keeps wickets as Cooper Tate-Roche goes for his shots in Warwick junior cricket. Photo: Gerard Walsh
ON PITCH: Pat Gordon keeps wickets as Cooper Tate-Roche goes for his shots in Warwick junior cricket. Photo: Gerard Walsh
Cricket

FAR FROM OVER: Junior cricketers battle through sport decline

Jessica Paul
19th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CRICKET: A slow start to the 2020 junior cricket season has stoked fears of a general decline in the sport’s popularity, but Warwick’s up-and-comers aren’t giving up just yet.

Several weeks into the season, the Warwick Cricket Association’s junior competitions are running an estimated 10 to 20 players below their usual numbers.

According to president Troy March, the financial and social constraints of the coronavirus pandemic could prove one of several reasons for the struggle.

“(Numbers) haven’t been so wonderful in Warwick for the last five or so years, but it’s really difficult to put a finger on what it is,” March said.

“Whether kids are just a little bit lazier these days, how many kids actually know it’s on, or whether the other sports still going are taking up that time.

“We were about 20 behind the usual, but we’ve had another 10 or so register recently, so we’re slowly seeing those numbers growing, and kids are still enjoying it.”

With representative trials for promising junior cricketers coming up next month, March said it was more important than ever for kids to be maximising their time on-pitch.

“In the near future, there’ll be some rep games. Warwick and Stanthorpe will combine for one team and they’ll play against Lockyer Valley, and that’s the selection trial for Southeast Country,” he said.

“That’s where kids will then get an invitation to join the Darling Downs side, and we’ve been seeing two or three Warwick kids in each age group going through.

“We’ve got a couple of talented girls who are doing the same, and for a small town that’s already low on numbers compared to a place like Toowoomba, it’s very good.”

For more information or to register to play, contact Troy March on 0432 791 696 or head to www.playcricket.com.au

MORE WARWICK SPORTS NEWS:

SADDLE UP: Polocrosse events return to Warwick calendar

CROWNED: 2020 Warwick Cup winner gallops into history

CAMPDRAFT COMEBACK: Warwick event to revive local industry

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Grand shot at Origin spots

      Grand shot at Origin spots
      • 19th Oct 2020 11:38 AM

      Top Stories

        STATE ELECTION 2020: How to watch candidates’ debate

        STATE ELECTION 2020: How to watch candidates’ debate

        Politics How to access your direct line to Southern Downs candidates as residents prepare to cast their votes.

        CRIME WRAP: ‘Idiot’ charged for bad behaviour

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: ‘Idiot’ charged for bad behaviour

        Crime Public nuisances, unlicensed Killarney drivers and more: Here’s what Warwick police...

        Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Warwick Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday.

        ’Triple threat’ slowing state’s COVID recovery

        Premium Content ’Triple threat’ slowing state’s COVID recovery

        News Triple threat to economy puts Queensland at the back of the pack