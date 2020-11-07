‘Fear of violence’ from talker who preyed on hotel guests

A former resort caretaker accused of stalking a married couple has learned the court’s verdict.

A FORMER Port Douglas resort caretaker has been found guilty of unlawfully stalking a married couple who lived at the complex he was managing.

Magistrate Kevin Priestly told the Mossman Magistrates Court he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Damien Bernard Dunlop, 56, did act in a manner that caused Ed and Maxine Lithgow "apprehension and fear of violence" while they were living at the Port Douglas Queenslander between February and May in 2019.

The court heard the Port Douglas couple feared for their lives after a number of alleged events at the resort, including when Mr Dunlop "revved his engine" as Mrs Lithgow walked behind his car.

"She said she thought she was going to die and that he just revved it when she was walking right behind it," Magistrate Priestly told the court.

Damien Dunlop has been convicted of unlawfully stalking two people while the caretaker of the Port Douglas Queenslander at Port Douglas.



Magistrate Priestly was also satisfied that Mr Dunlop did act in a threatening manner towards Mr Lithgow while holding a golf club on two occasions near the pool area of the resort.

His sentence was adjourned until November 26. Unlawful stalking carries a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment.

Mr Dunlop, who had his letting agent licence suspended after being convicted of harassing a Douglas Shire Council officer, will also face trial over two separate unlawful stalking charges and four breach of bail charges.

Originally published as Far North resort stalker instilled 'fear of violence'