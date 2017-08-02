Farewell to 'one of the best'

A SENSE of humour and friendly smile endeared teacher Bob Baldwin to fellow staff and students alike.

Tributes have poured in for the Warwick Central State School teacher, who died suddenly on July 21 at the age of 63.

A long-serving primary school teacher, Mr Baldwin previously worked at Warwick West and Killarney State Schools before coming to Central State School where he taught Prep.

Central State School principal Christine Dolley said his passing was an incomparable loss for the school community.

"Mr Baldwin always had a ready smile for everyone, worked diligently to meet the needs of each and every student in his care, and was friendly and caring at all times," she wrote.

"Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.

"Bob will be greatly missed and very fondly remembered by all of us."

Past students, parents and colleagues took to Facebook on Tuesday to remember Mr Baldwin for the bright and friendly teacher he was to all who knew him.

Warwick Central State School colleagues past and present said his sense of humour and friendly spirit would be missed deeply at the school.

"Bob's jokes have had me in tears of laughter and unable to speak," Jayne Shelley wrote.

"He is one the most intelligent, funny, amazing teachers that I have ever worked with."

"I recall teaching with Bob and his little Preps at WCS," Vicki McCullagh wrote.

"So sad to hear this news; thinking of all my Warwick Central friends."

"He was one of the best teachers I've ever had," Skye Fleming wrote.

"He taught my children too at Killarney - they are all in their 20s; he was one of the best teachers they had," Sharyn Pickup wrote.

"Mr Baldwin, you were a wonderful teacher, one of the very best," Kate McKenna wrote.

Mr Baldwin is survived by his wife Janine and their three sons.

A funeral service was held at St Mary's Catholic Church today.

"Lovely, lovely man who will be remembered for his sense of humour and kindness. The teachers who worked with him will miss him," Lyn Duncan wrote.

In a school newsletter on Monday, Warwick West principal Jason Callcott wrote that Mr Baldwin would be missed.

"Mr Baldwin and his wife Janine Baldwin spent many years teaching here and were known to many of us as colleagues but most importantly as good friends," Mr Callcott wrote.