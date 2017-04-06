Farmer facebooks to find fencing friends

HIRED HELP: Gabe Howard, Kev Ashton and Bill Lester hard at work cleaning and fixing flood damaged fences,

AFTER days of battling through his own flood clean-up, a tired Warwick farmer has turned to social media to find a helping hand or two.

Bill Lester, who runs a dairy farm at Glengallan, near the Eight Mile, said his daughter Susan had put a call out on Facebook on Tuesday night to find some willing helpers.

After only a few hours, 15 people had expressed their eagerness to lend some muscle.

Then yesterday at the flood-damaged property, Mr Lester had a few extra helpers to make the load a little lighter.

"It's the fences that are the issue,” Mr Lester said.

"We've lost a few kilometres of fence lines, so there is an awful lot of work to do.

"And being a dairy property, with the Cunningham Hwy on one side and the New England on the other, fences are pretty important to us.

"Cows and cars don't mix.”

Mr Lester said the water had subsided quickly.

"It started coming up on Thursday night and peaked about 2am on Friday morning,” he said.

"At that point the water was completely covering the flats here and rushing through, bringing a whole heap of debris with it and washing the topsoil everywhere.

"But by Friday lunch the water was back in the banks of Glengallan Creek and we could start to inspect the damage.”

Mr Lester said they had moved the cattle to higher ground early on Thursday.

"The safety of the cattle was my priority,” he said.

"There is an automatic weather station here at the bridge and it updates every time the water rises five centimetres, so I was glued to that, watching on Thursday.

"Then you just have to sit back and let the flood do its thing.

"And what it did was destroy our fences, it pushed them over, washed posts out and left a big mess.”

Mr Lester said they had a few volunteers the last few days.

"But we were all getting a bit tired,” he said.

"It's hard work and the farm work is all falling behind in the meantime.

"We'll be fixing fences for another week at least.”

One young man who answered the call was Gabe Howard.

"My dad saw the post on Facebook and signed me up for it,” he said.

"I'm on a gap year after finishing at Warwick High last year and I'm looking for a job.

"So I'm taking anything I can find.

"The floods were pretty rough on some so it's also good to be able to chip in and help out.”

Anyone who would like to help Mr Lester fix his fences and be paid for it, can phone Bill on 46673726.