Farmer swerves truck at neighbour after cattle locked up

The man said he was extremely frustrated his neighbour was reporting his cattle. Picture: DANNIKA BONSER

A FARMER says frustration at having his cattle impounded was the catalyst for a decision to swerve his truck at a neighbour and frighten the other man.

Peter Joseph May was driving his truck and trailer at Yangan on January 11 when he came across his neighbour standing on the sie of the road taking photos of May’s cattle, which had escaped his property and were grazing on the side of the road.



The Warwick Magistrates Court heard May had just recently paid hundreds of dollars to get his cattle out of impound and was frustrated his neighbour was reporting the cattle, rather than speaking to him first.

May drove his truck onto the wrong side of the road, in the direction of his neighbour and into a table drain.

The court heard he locked the brakes and left a skidmark of 48m on the road.

Neither May nor the other man were injured.

Defence counsel said the 64-year-old Yangan businessman was remorseful and extremely embarrassed to be in court.

Magistrate Julian Noud said he was impressed by references tendered to the court, which showed he was a well-respected and hardworking man of otherwise good character.

But he said his actions were out of line.

“Your behaviour on that day was unbecoming for someone of your age and standing in the community,” he said.

“We don’t resolve disputes by allowing our anger and frustrations to boil over and then commit such offences.”

May pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

He was fined $900.